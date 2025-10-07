Jack Crook is presented with his man of the match prize, sponsored by Carol and Trevor Lockwood, after scoring a wonder goal for Ossett United against Pontefract Collieries.

A back to back victory and third successive clean sheet left Ossett United manager James Walshaw impressed with his team after they continued their climb up the NPL East table with a 2-0 success against their temporary tenants Pontefract Collieries.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ossett are proving hard to break down this season and were defensively sound again when they took on a Ponte team with who they currently share their Ingfield ground.

Both sides found it tough to create many clear cut chances in dreadful wet and windy conditions, but United were able to come up with a goal towards the end of both halves to take three valuable points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game looked to be staying goalless up to the interval, but two minutes into added time a spectacular curling shot from range by Jack Crook flew over Colls keeper Lloyd Allinson into the top corner of the net for a goal that will live long in the memory for the home fans.

It was in contrast to some of the football that had been played in the first 46 minutes, but Ossett were always competitive.

They had to withstand more pressure after the break when their opponents hit the woodwork through Joe Lumsden.

But good defence saw them through to the finish and they sealed victory in the 89th minute when Rhys Thomas struck after Allinson’s pass out from the back fell to the Ossett man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have now shot up to ninth in the table – their highest position since Walshaw took over as manager.

He said: “I’m very impressed. We’ve been threatening going on a run and let’s hope we can go on being difficult to beat.

"Four clean sheets in five at any level, especially non-league, is fantastic and that is what we’ve done. Being difficult to beat is something I wanted to be.

"It’s not easy. Yes you can set up a system, but the players have to buy into that system and ultimately work as hard as they can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We worked far harder than them and deserved our three points.”

Walshaw added: "Conditions played a part and we set up with a game plan. We knew the wind was going to pick up in the second half so if we were to win the toss we were going to unusually change it round and go the other way, play against the wind, try to come in with a clean sheet and weather the storm.

"We knew Ponte were going to bombard us with set pieces and throw-ins – they’ve got a huge throw-in – but we defended ever so well.

"Time after time with balls going into the box we’ve picked up the first, which is great, but then also you have to pick up the seconds because they do score a lot of goals from second balls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The boys have been tremendous at that and then Jack Crook scores a goal worthy of winning any game.

"We said at half-time don’t drop our standards and second half we’ve defended well again. We looked comfortable all game really.”

Ossett are back at home against Lincoln United on Tuesday before they face back to back away games at Garforth Town on Saturday then North Ferriby next Tuesday.