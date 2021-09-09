Walshaw nets late winner to earn thrilling win for Ossett United
An injury-time winner from James Walshaw earned Ossett United all three points in a closely fought Pitching In Northern Premier League East game at home to Stockton Town on Tuesday night.
After a draw and a defeat in their previous two matches Wayne Benn’s men were back to winning ways with a 2-1 success that lifted them up into second place in the table.
It was looking like another frustrating evening for United until with the game deep into added time Prince Attakorah had a shot saved and Walshaw slid in to bag his winner to spark wild celebration scenes.
Reon Potts had put Ossett ahead early on with a thunderous strike from the edge of the area.
Potts came close to another after making a fine break with his effort saved.
Kevin Hayes got in some dangerous crosses for the visitors, but United defended well to keep a clean sheet in the first half.
Stockton made a strong start to the second half, but a couple of efforts went wide before Potts fired over for the home team.
Nash Connolly also sent a header wide under pressure and George Green sent a strike from distance just wide.
But just when it was beginning to look comfortable Stockton came up with an equaliser in the 86th minute as Nathan Steel and Tom Portas set up Sam Conway to score at the back post.
It would have been a huge blow if Ossett had been forced to settle for a point as they had done in their 3-3 draw last Saturday, but it was a case of cometh the hour cometh the man as Walshaw made the decisive touch in the third minute of injury-time.