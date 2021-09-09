Walshaw nets late winner to earn thrilling win for Ossett United

Match winner: Ossett United's James Walshaw. Picture Scott Merrylees

After a draw and a defeat in their previous two matches Wayne Benn’s men were back to winning ways with a 2-1 success that lifted them up into second place in the table.

It was looking like another frustrating evening for United until with the game deep into added time Prince Attakorah had a shot saved and Walshaw slid in to bag his winner to spark wild celebration scenes.

Reon Potts had put Ossett ahead early on with a thunderous strike from the edge of the area.

Potts came close to another after making a fine break with his effort saved.

Kevin Hayes got in some dangerous crosses for the visitors, but United defended well to keep a clean sheet in the first half.

Stockton made a strong start to the second half, but a couple of efforts went wide before Potts fired over for the home team.

Nash Connolly also sent a header wide under pressure and George Green sent a strike from distance just wide.

But just when it was beginning to look comfortable Stockton came up with an equaliser in the 86th minute as Nathan Steel and Tom Portas set up Sam Conway to score at the back post.