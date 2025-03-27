West End Terriers win nine-goal thriller with Railway to triumph in cup final
The Railway outfit led 4-2 at one stage, but a late fightback saw the Terriers haul themselves level at 4-4 before a cruel twist of luck saw an unfortunate own goal give West End a 5-4 success.
The opening minutes saw a nip and tuck affair before the Terriers broke the deadlock in the 11th minute when a corner by Kane Joburns drew a poor clearance into the path of Tony Varley who struck a fine volley from the edge of the box on target.
Railway were on level terms three minutes later when a corner by skipper Leon Billcliffe was cleared off the line only to see Andrew McHale rifle in a low drive through a forest of bodies for the equaliser.
A superb individual goal by Jonathan Elvidge saw the Terriers regain the lead in the 23rd minute.
At the other end, McHale shook off his marker before driving forward and finding the net for the equaliser at 2-2.
Railway took the lead for the first time following a well executed lob over the Terriers goalkeeper before they raced into a 4-2 lead with a free-kick goal of the game from Owen Spires.
The second period saw a fightback from West End. Their livewire attacker Jake Beaumont was denied a penalty when his trickery saw him upended inside the danger zone but his side’s appeal was waived off.
However, goals from Elvidge and defender Harvey Walker found target to make it 4-4 for the Terriers.
With both sides trying to score the winning goal and avoid a penalty shoot-out, a well driven cross from the right saw the ball deflect off a Railway defender and head past his goalkeeper for what was to prove to be the winning goal.
Railway took a major gamble and pushed players forward in numbers, playing a high line with their goalkeeper Thomas Griffins playing as a sweeper.
The Terriers lived dangerously, but were able to repel the Railway's charge to secure the first silverware of the season.
The man of the match award, sponsored by Pennines Trophies (Heckmondwike), was won by Tony Varley, of West End Terriers.
The match balls were sponsored by Lightwaves Leisure & Community Centre (Wakefield).
