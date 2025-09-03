WYCO Athletic win annual Mikey Bell and Darren Mawson Memorial Trophy
In recognition of the dedicated voluntary service to the club for over two decades, the Memorial Trophy saw all their four sides turn up at the West Yorkshire Sports & Social Club in numbers to mark the event played as part of Athletic’s preparations for their 42nd season in the Wakefield Sunday League.
Athletic’s four teams observed a mark of respect with a one minute applause before the tournament got under way.
When the action started it was the WYCO Athletic team who clinched the Mikey Bell and Darren Mawson Memorial Trophy, pipping holders Wakefield Athletic by a slender single goal margin with both sides registering two wins and a draw.
The three matches each were played simultaneously with 30 minutes duration.
In round one Athletic's first string and WYCO Athletic drew 1-1 with Kane Whitaker striking first before WYCO levelled with a spot-kick by Craig Holdsworth.
Wakefield Athletic B overcame Wakefield Athletic C 2-0 with a brace from Matty Wootton.
The second round saw a hat-trick from Craig Holdsworth as WYCO beat Athletic C 3-0.
Goals from Tanaka Manhopi, Hammad Ali, Kane Whitaker and Danny Jones saw the first team win 4-1 against Athletic B who had Thom Macrow on the scoresheet.
The title rested on the final games and the first team toiled to a 3-0 win over Athletic C with goals from Kane Whitaker, Hammad Ali and Tanaka Manhopi.
WYCO went one better as they notched a 4-0 success against Athletic B with Luke Barraclough, Ben Baines, Samir Khamis and Abubakary Touray on target. This enabled them to lift the trophy on a single goal margin.
The Memorial Trophy was presented to WYCO Athletic captain Dalton Holford by Nic Young, a representative of the Wakefield Athletic Football Club’s female committee. The player of the tournament went to Athletic B goalkeeper Ali Jamegeh.
Both match officials Michael Leadbeater and Steve Mercer waved their match fees plus the players contributions saw £260 raised, which will be donated to the Salvation Army and Cutting-Edge Research at the National Amyloidosis Centre (NAC). A big thank-you to all involved.
The club will embark on the new season that starts this Sunday with the first team and B team travelling away to Fryston AFC and Flockton Reserves respectively.
WYCO Athletic and Athletic C are at home to AFC Royal and Forty Two FC respectively.