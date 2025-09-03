WYCO Athletic win annual Mikey Bell and Darren Mawson Memorial Trophy

The Mikey Bell and Darren Mawson Memorial Trophy was presented to WYCO Athletic captain Dalton Holford by Nic Young, a representative of the Wakefield Athletic Football Club’s female committee.

Wakefield Athletic Football Club, who field four teams in the Wakefield & District Sunday League, concluded their two-month long pre-season preparation with a four-team round robin tournament for the Mikey Bell and Darren Mawson Memorial Trophy.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recognition of the dedicated voluntary service to the club for over two decades, the Memorial Trophy saw all their four sides turn up at the West Yorkshire Sports & Social Club in numbers to mark the event played as part of Athletic’s preparations for their 42nd season in the Wakefield Sunday League.

Athletic’s four teams observed a mark of respect with a one minute applause before the tournament got under way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the action started it was the WYCO Athletic team who clinched the Mikey Bell and Darren Mawson Memorial Trophy, pipping holders Wakefield Athletic by a slender single goal margin with both sides registering two wins and a draw.

Wakefield Athletic B goalkeeper Ali Jamegeh is presented with the player of the tournament award by Nic Young, from the club's female committee.

The three matches each were played simultaneously with 30 minutes duration.

In round one Athletic's first string and WYCO Athletic drew 1-1 with Kane Whitaker striking first before WYCO levelled with a spot-kick by Craig Holdsworth.

Wakefield Athletic B overcame Wakefield Athletic C 2-0 with a brace from Matty Wootton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second round saw a hat-trick from Craig Holdsworth as WYCO beat Athletic C 3-0.

Tournament match officials Michael Leadbeater and Steve Mercer waved their match fees for the Wakefield Athletic Memorial tournament and this with the players' contributions saw £260 raised to be donated to the Salvation Army and Cutting-Edge Research at the National Amyloidosis Centre (NAC).

Goals from Tanaka Manhopi, Hammad Ali, Kane Whitaker and Danny Jones saw the first team win 4-1 against Athletic B who had Thom Macrow on the scoresheet.

The title rested on the final games and the first team toiled to a 3-0 win over Athletic C with goals from Kane Whitaker, Hammad Ali and Tanaka Manhopi.

WYCO went one better as they notched a 4-0 success against Athletic B with Luke Barraclough, Ben Baines, Samir Khamis and Abubakary Touray on target. This enabled them to lift the trophy on a single goal margin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Memorial Trophy was presented to WYCO Athletic captain Dalton Holford by Nic Young, a representative of the Wakefield Athletic Football Club’s female committee. The player of the tournament went to Athletic B goalkeeper Ali Jamegeh.

Both match officials Michael Leadbeater and Steve Mercer waved their match fees plus the players contributions saw £260 raised, which will be donated to the Salvation Army and Cutting-Edge Research at the National Amyloidosis Centre (NAC). A big thank-you to all involved.

The club will embark on the new season that starts this Sunday with the first team and B team travelling away to Fryston AFC and Flockton Reserves respectively.

WYCO Athletic and Athletic C are at home to AFC Royal and Forty Two FC respectively.