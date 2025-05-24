International success for Normanton national golf champion Andy Sellars
Andy is visually impaired and registered blind with a condition called Stargadts Macular Dystrophy, meaning he only has five per cent blurred peripheral vision and no central vision, but this has not stopped him becoming an accomplished golfer with many trophies won.
The Express has featured his successes over the years and he is not showing signs of slowing up with two more tournament victories to his name in 2025.
Andy, who is currently England and Wales Blind Golf vice-captain and a B2 category player, recently returned from Gran Canaria where he was guided by his friend and fellow Normanton Golf Club member Oliver Durham and played well to become the 2025 Overall Spanish Blind Golf Nett champions.
The pair also finished runners-up in the B2 Gross Category.
The event took place in Maspalomas with 48 competitors taking part from all over the world, including England, Scotland, Ireland, Sweden, Austria, Israel, USA, Canada, South Africa, Spain and was played over 36 holes.
This followed on from the first English event of the season a couple of weeks earlier where Andy became the 2025 Chairman’s Cup champion.
After his start to the season he is now looking forward to defending the English Matchplay Championship at Gaudet Luce Golf Club, in Droitwich.
Andy will also be going to Canada in August to play in the Blind Canadian Open and World Blind Golf Championships where he will be guided by his brother and fellow Normanton Golf Club member Martin Sellars.
