Kettlethorpe High School golfing team Harry Swaine, Jamie King and Ethan Wealthall reached the English Schools Golf Association National Finals.

A trio of talented young golfers from Kettlethorpe High School have made their mark on the national stage, finishing tied 14th in the country at the prestigious English Schools Golf Association National Finals held at the renowned Woodhall Spa Golf Club, the home of England Golf.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team, made up of Harry Swaine, Jamie King, and Ethan Wealthall, scored a combined 65 points in a fiercely competitive field, capping off a remarkable journey through regional and county level qualifiers.

Throughout the rounds, the pupils played as a team of three, with the top two stableford scores counting towards the team’s final score for the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road to Woodhall Spa began at Wheatley Golf Club, where Harry and Ethan secured their place at the Yorkshire finals by winning the South Yorkshire tournament with a combined 74 points.

Harry, playing off a 21 handicap, carded an impressive 38 points, while Ethan added a solid 36 points from a 24 handicap.

With three players allowed to qualify, Jamie joined the team after top scoring for the school with 39 points off a 24 handicap, earning his spot in the team at the Yorkshire Finals held at Darrington Golf Club.

At Darrington, the team delivered a stand-out performance, finishing second overall with a team score of 76 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie led the charge with a superb 42 points (second highest individual score on the day) from a 25 handicap, supported by Ethan’s 34 points (19 handicap) and Harry’s 32 points (21 handicap).

At the National Finals, the team held their own against the country’s finest school golfers.

Harry was the top scorer with 34 points off a 19 handicap, producing a string of memorable moments, including a par on the par dive fourth hole, the toughest on the course; a par on the par three seventh; and a spectacular birdie on the par four eighth, thanks to a pinpoint approach shot to within three feet.

Jamie followed closely with 31 points from an 18 handicap, showing consistency throughout his round. He picked up key points with a par on the par four opening hole and another on the par five 17th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan, now playing off an 11 handicap, contributed 22 points. While the scorecard did not reflect his full effort, he showed grit and creativity – most notably on the par three 3 16th, where after finding the water, he removed his shoes and socks and attempted to play the ball from the hazard, much to the admiration of spectators.

The trio’s performance was a testament to them as individuals. They played alongside pupils from other schools with constant encouragement, always wearing smiles on their faces and embodying the true spirit of sportsmanship. Representing their school with pride, they have not only achieved sporting success but also created memories that will last a lifetime.

Their teachers have praised their efforts, calling them “a credit to the school” and are hoping to provide more of these fantastic opportunities in future years.