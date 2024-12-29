Waterton Park's Tai Naylor finishes in top 10 in 'unofficial Major of junior golf'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​A young golfer from Wakefield was part of a select field of talented juniors who took part in the 2024 Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship at Quinta do Lago, in Portugal.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eighteen-year-old Tai Naylor, who is a member at Waterton Park Golf Club, was one of 24 up-and-coming players aged from 12 to 18 to compete over three rounds on the resort’s world-renowned South Course.

Naylor, who cites Tiger Woods as his golfing hero, has enjoyed a hugely successful season and was rewarded with a spot in one of the most prestigious fields available to young golfers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was unable to bring back the trophy, finishing in tenth place with an 11-over-par 227 total, but can count it as a great learning experience to have played in the ‘unofficial Major of junior golf’.

Wakefield golfer Tai Naylor competed in the prestigious Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship.

The event was held at Quinta do Lago – named ‘Europe’s Best Golf Venue’ at the 2024 World Golf Awards – for the eighth time in 10 years.

The par-72 South Course has been one of the jewels in European golf’s crown for more than 50 years, recently winning the title of ‘Europe’s Best Golf Course’ for the fourth successive year following a €7m upgrade in 2021.

Any golfer aged 18 or under on January 1, 2024, is eligible to fight for a place at the tournament via a series of qualifying events held at golf clubs across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryder Cup star and Major winner Justin Rose, who has been the event’s headline sponsor since 2019, is just one of many notable former winners who went on to make a name for themselves in golf.

His Ryder Cup teammates Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick – as well as Ladies European Tour stars Carly Booth, Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Melissa Reid – also kickstarted their careers with success at the Telegraph Junior Golf Championship.

An eight-time host of the Portuguese Open, the South Course is one of three championship 18-hole layouts at Quinta do Lago alongside the North Course and younger Laranjal.

The resort attracts athletes of all levels – including first-team squads from PSG, Bayern Munich and Portugal – to train at The Campus, a dedicated state-of-the-art development facility designed for both golf and a wide range of other sports.