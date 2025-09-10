Huddersfield Town Extends Partnership with Tickets for Good to Open More Doors for Fans

Huddersfield Town has announced that it will be continuing its partnership with Tickets for Good, which began last season, into the 2025/26 Sky Bet League One campaign.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the course of the 2024/25 Sky Bet League One season, the Club worked with Tickets for Good to provide match tickets for home league fixtures in the Terriers Together Lower Tier, and it has confirmed that this work will continue throughout the 2025/26 Sky Bet League One Season.

Tickets for Good is a mission-driven organisation dedicated to making events accessible to everyone, regardless of financial or social barriers. It distributes free and heavily discounted tickets donated by event partners, including Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 500,000 registered users, the platform enables NHS staff, charity workers, teachers, volunteers, and individuals receiving UK Government Cost of Living payments to attend live events, like football games, at a fraction of the usual price. To date, users have saved over £20 million in ticket value, with more than one million tickets processed.

Reason for celebration - Tickets for Good and Huddersfield Town extend their partnership

Tickets for Good actively collaborates with NHS Trusts, charity leaders, and local and national government agencies to ensure that the right individuals and organisations are informed about available tickets. This targeted outreach helps amplify the platform’s impact, connecting communities and professionals in need with meaningful cultural and social experiences.

Bethany Rutt, UK Head of Business Operations at Tickets for Good, commented: “The atmosphere at a football game is truly something special, and we’re so excited that our continued partnership with Huddersfield Town will give more people the chance to enjoy it firsthand.

“It’s a great way to bring more fans into the club and celebrate match days over the season together.”