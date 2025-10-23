Huddersfield's Laund Hill Corsairs secure major Sports England funding

By Adam Ahmed
Contributor
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 17:07 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 09:40 BST
Huddersfield’s own American flag football team, the Laund Hill Corsairs, has received a significant boost after being awarded several thousand pounds in funding from Sports England, made possible through support from The National Lottery.

The grant will allow the Corsairs to invest in vital new equipment, cover some coaching and administration costs as well as subsidise fees for players through cost savings on team kit and resources.

Plans are already in motion to fund coach training and certification, as well as explore the creation of a Corsairs Academy and a junior development team.

The Corsairs will also use the opportunity to promote wider participation through additional sessions, including walking football and other community engagement programmes.

First Game Dayplaceholder image
Mark Spencer, founder, said: "The primary goal is to have fun and bring a new sport to the community. The funding will help to ensure financial stability for the next three years — creating a strong platform for players and coaches alike to continue learning, competing and most importantly enjoying the game."

