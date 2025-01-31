Ossett ice hockey player Grace Cooper helps Great Britain team to secure promotion to top division

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Ossett’s talented young ice hockey player Grace Cooper has played her part in British team success.

Defender ​Grace, who plays for the Leeds Junior Knights, was in the GB under 18s women team that secured promotion to the Women’s Division One World Championship with a thrilling 3-2 victory over hosts Latvia in Riga.

Both teams went into the game with 100 per cent winning records in the Division II Group A tournament and the British team produced a stunning performance to seal top spot and a gold medal with a game to spare.

Grace was joined in the team by her Leeds teammate Meeyah Forbes.

GB gold medal winners Grace Cooper and Meeyah Forbes.

The GB side went on to complete their fantastic tournament unbeaten as they defeated Chinese Taipei 10-2 in the final match after earlier successes against Kazakhstan (3-1), Netherlands (3-1) and New Zealand (16-1).

Great Britain head coach Sean Alderson hailed his side’s performances.

He said: “I am incredibly proud of the group – players and staff. Everyone bought into our vision and stuck to our systems, helping us achieve our goal of winning gold and gaining promotion.

“The resilience and patience of the group throughout each game has been fantastic. Everything the coaching team have thrown at them they’ve taken on board and adapted. They have also excelled in game management. Every member has played their part in this great achievement. I am one very proud coach.

“I’d like to sincerely thank the IHUK Board for their backing, as well as UK Sport and National Lottery for their continued support.”