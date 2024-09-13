Local Cricket Club make it to the national stage

Ackworth Cricket Club, based in the heart of the village of Ackworth near Pontefract, have managed to make it all the way to the National Final of the ECB T20 Plate final, held at the County Ground of Derbyshire CCC on Sunday 22nd September 2024

Ackworth CC is a cricket club with a proud past and exciting future. Formed in 1890, the club has been a key player in local cricket and has had a number of famous players including Geoff Boycott, Graham Stevenson, Peter Hepworth, Dougie Lloyd and Neil Lloyd. Now the current team are taking the club to new heights thanks to an amazing run in the ECB Vitality National T20 Plate competition.

Having played in the local leagues for most of its history, the club showed its ambition by transferring to the prestigious Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League (YCSPL)for the 2022 season. Under the leadership of Captain Luke Townsend, and with the support of former Zimbabwe test cricketer Shingi Masakadza, the 1st XI were promoted to division 1 on the first attempt, then followed that up in 2023 with immediate promotion to the Championship. The 2nd XI also transferred across to YCSPL in 2022 and have enjoyed similar success under the leadership of Captain James Clarke, with back-to-back promotions from division 7 to division 5 and are still in with a chance of moving to division 4 this season.

On top of the great progress in the league competitions, the team have also had recent success in T20s, winning the league and cup in the Doncaster Infirmary Midweek league, and following that up with winning the YCSPL T20 plate competition with 9 overs to spare on 21st July against Coal Aston CC. The club didn't realise it at the time, but winning the South Yorkshire Competition meant they were entered into the next round against other winners in the region, the York giant Woodhouse Grange and Bassetlaw Champions Bawtry CC. On 4th August Ackworth won both matches of the round-robin to progress to the Northern England Final against North East champs Morpeth and North West champs Lostock at Elsecar CC. The teams surpassed themselves once more, winning both games of the Northern Finals on 25th August to make it to the National Finals against the South of England champs Old Elizabethans CC from Worcestershire.

Ackworth CC winning the Northern Section Final of the T20 plate

The T20 run has already been an amazing experience for the club, and the weekend of the final also promises to be pretty special with the ECB laying dinner on the night before at Derbyshire CCC, then putting the players up overnight in the hotel at the ground, before the match starts at 11am on the Sunday.

Club Captain Luke Townsend sees the game as a brilliant opportunity for the club on the national stage, showing how far they've come in such a short time. "It's going to be a weekend of memories that will last a lifetime for all the players and everybody involved with the club" says Townsend, "It would be brilliant to see as many supporters there as possible from Ackworth and the whole of Yorkshire to cheer us on."

The club’s philosophy is to develop its own players and supplement with talented players who share their culture and goals. They are very proud of the fact that the majority of the squad have come through the junior ranks at the club, with successful teams in every age group from U9s to U18s led by Junior Chairman and Head Coach Jono Gillespie. The club have also held All-Stars (for 5 to 8 years olds) courses since their inception and have now seen one of their first intake of All Stars go on to make a century in the senior team! 2024 also saw the launch of two new girls teams at the club, which, when added to the Sunday Academy side makes for a very busy square!!

The club is equally proud of its achievements off the field. Current Chairman Nigel Malyan has developed the club into a community hub for the village and surrounding area, regulalry hosting numerous community events. These include an annual bonfire and fireworks show attended by thousands, the annual village “PramFest” and countless other sporting and social events. The club also provides facilities for local clubs including Ackworth Road Runners, Ackworth Junior Jaguars RLFC and Ackworth Juniors FC.

The club takes its safeguarding responsibilities very seriously and was proud to achieve ECB Clubmark status in 2020. They are very much an open, diverse club where everyone is welcome.

The club has ambitious plans to continue to grow both on and off the field. Their current success and future plans depends not just on the players, but also on the tireless commitment of our small army of volunteers behind the scenes who make everything possible.