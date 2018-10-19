Award nomination is latest success in Jodie’s journey

She may only be 17-years-old but Jodie Ounsley’s list of achievements is continuing to grow.

This week, the former Sandal player was nominated for the 2018 Young Deaf Sports Personality of the Year Award.

Jodie Ounsley in action for Yorkshire.

Ounsley was born profoundly deaf but the young sports star has never let that hold her back.

The Dewsbury-born teenager was part of the England team that won the inaugural World Deaf Rugby 7s Championships in Australia earlier this year.

Ounsley was even granted special permission to play in the tournament as RFU rules stipulate that players must be 18 or older to play senior international rugby.

She also made her first appearance for England U18s, scoring a try at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, in a narrow defeat to Wales in April.

The teenager also made history with Yorkshire at Twickenham in the County Championship. She was part of the White Rose side that beat Surrey 52-0 to help Yorkshire become the first team to lift the Gill Burns County Championship at the National Stadium.

Ounsley was the youngest player in the team and scored a superb second-half try to send Yorkshire on their way to national glory.

“It was great to hear the news I’d been nominated and made the three finalists,” said Ounsley.

“All the nominees come from different sports and are already winners in their own field.

“It’s very flattering to be nominated for awards, I’m looking forward to a fancy night out at Old Trafford, I very rarely get the chance to wear a dress, it’s usually training gear!”

After a year full of success, Ounsley suffered a setback when she sustained a shoulder injury - after she had been invited to trials with England U20s.

“There’s never a good time to get injured but I’d just been invited to trials with England U20s and all that’s on hold until I’m fully fit,” she continued.

“There will be lots of international opportunities in 2019 so I’m staying positive.

“I’m working really hard on my rehab, three times a day, and I’m still able to do most of the strength and conditioning sessions.”

The former Sandal starlet is currently attending Loughborough College, as part of England Rugby’s Elite Pathway.

She now plays for Women’s Premiership Rugby side Loughborough Lightning.

They compete in the Tyrrell’s Premiership, one of the best domestic leagues in the world.

Jodie added: “The teams are full of internationals from all over the world so the level is very high. It’s my aim to make a full-time career playing rugby.”

The awards ceremony for the 2018 Deaf Sports Personality of the Year will be held at Old Trafford on November 10.