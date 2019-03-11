More than 1,500 players took part in the annual festival

Picture Special: Sandal RUFC hosts huge junior rugby union festival

Junior rugby union starlets descended on Sandal RUFC, in Wakefield, yesterday, Sunday, for the club's annual festival.

Teams from as far as Newark and Newcastle-upon-Tyne took part in the festival, with more than 1,500 players playing matches in 12 age groups.

Sandal teams were among those in action

1. Having a Ball

Sandal teams were among those in action
Paul Butterfield
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Action from Sunday's successful rugby union festival at Sandal RUFC.

2. Racing Away

Action from Sunday's successful rugby union festival at Sandal RUFC.
Paul Butterfield
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Youngsters from Cleckheaton and Burnley go head to head.

3. Stars of Tomorrow

Youngsters from Cleckheaton and Burnley go head to head.
Paul Butterfield
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
A Sheffield Tigers side take on the muddy conditions

4. World in Union

A Sheffield Tigers side take on the muddy conditions
Paul Butterfield
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2