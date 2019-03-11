Picture Special: Sandal RUFC hosts huge junior rugby union festival
Junior rugby union starlets descended on Sandal RUFC, in Wakefield, yesterday, Sunday, for the club's annual festival.
Teams from as far as Newark and Newcastle-upon-Tyne took part in the festival, with more than 1,500 players playing matches in 12 age groups.
1. Having a Ball
Sandal teams were among those in action
Paul Butterfield
jpimedia
2. Racing Away
Action from Sunday's successful rugby union festival at Sandal RUFC.
Paul Butterfield
jpimedia
3. Stars of Tomorrow
Youngsters from Cleckheaton and Burnley go head to head.
Paul Butterfield
jpimedia
4. World in Union
A Sheffield Tigers side take on the muddy conditions
Paul Butterfield
jpimedia
