Wakefield boxer Dom Hunt sets sights on Irish title following latest pro victory

Dom Hunt has set his sights on the Irish Welterweight Title after extending his professional record to 4-0 last weekend.

The Wakefield fighter defeated Derry-born Paul Cummings via a points decision at the Doncaster Dome on Saturday night.

Hunt qualifies to fight for the Irish title through the heritage rule, with his 91-year-old grandmother hailing from Kilkenny.

The 27-year-old made his pro debut in November last year and is continuing to impress with each stint in the ring.

“The plan is to have another four-rounder in October or November time,” said Hunt.

“In the next 12 months my aim is to win the Irish title. My mum’s side of the family are all Irish so it would be really sentimental to win the Irish title.

“That is my goal in the next 12 months, and I will be building up to that from now.

“My nan is from Kilkenny, my mum was brought up here but I qualify to fight for the Irish title on the heritage rule.

“My nan is 91 and still going strong, luckily. With her being 91 I want to win it while she is still here and hopefully she can see me do that.”

Hunt feels that his bout with Cummings last weekend was one of his toughest fights to date.

The 33-year-old has lost 35 of his 37 pro fights but came into the contest off the back of a points victory over Kieran Joseph on June 29.

Hunt added: “It was a good learning fight. He was heavier than me and quite strong.

“He was coming forward and he had a win the week before and he was coming for another one, so it was a tough fight.

“Junior [Witter, Hunt’s trainer] just told me not to get into a fight, just to box in and out and stick to the game plan.

“As the fights go on the standard of opposition is getting better and I am able to execute the gameplan that Junior wants me to put in.

“It is good that what we are working on in the gym, I am able to do it on the night.

“He was happy and I am happy that we got the job done the way that we wanted to. “

Hunt feels that he has been improving steadily since turning pro and added: “I am glad I am improving because I would be wanting to give up if I wasn’t getting anywhere.

“It is nice to know that my hard work is paying off and paying dividends.”