​​The Ossett and District Snooker League’s 2023/24 season proved to be a successful one for four ‘veteran’ snooker players from Ossett Cricket & Athletic Club.

The club’s Premier Section team captain Andy Howard became just the 11th player – and the oldest at 54 – to make a century break in the long-established league, when he made a sparkling 101 break against Kevin Cotton, of Middlestown WMC, during the season, in a Premier match.

The league presented Andy with a specially-made framed certificate as a momento of his achievement.

The previous century break (104) in the league was made by Mick Stocks, of Alverthorpe Conservative Club, in 2019.

Gary Brian and David North (Ossett C & AC), Veterans Pairs winners.

The league’s two popular veterans tournaments, for players over the age of 50, were also won by players from Ossett Cricket & Athletic Club.

Mel Billcliffe won the Veterans Singles Handicap for the second time, beating Jack Balmer (Ossett Central WMC) by two frames to one in the final.

And in the Veterans Pairs Handicap, Gary Brian and David North (Ossett C & AC) beat John McKay and Karl Chambers (Hanging Heaton WMC) by two frames to nil in the final at Gawthorpe Conservative Club.

The Ossett and District Snooker & Billiards League was formed in the 1950s, with the early matches being played in smoke-filled billiards rooms in the Ossett, Horbury, Lupset, Dewsbury and Batley areas and is one of the oldest snooker leagues in West Yorkshire.

Mel Billcliffe, (Ossett C & AC), Veterans Singles winner.

It currently consists of 36 teams playing in three sections of 12 (Premier, A and B) on Monday evenings, playing between September and April, and has approximately 300 players (male and female) registered, including Steph Daughtery (Wrenthorpe Sports & Social Club), who was recently ranked seventh in the women’s world ranking list.

League matches consist of four frames with two points awarded for each frame won and one point awarded for the higher of the aggregate frames score.

Competition team matches consist of four frames and the winning team is decided on aggregate frames score only