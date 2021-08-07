Amy-Eloise Markovc excited for future after making Olympics debut

Amy-Eloise Markovc after crossing the line at the end of her race in the heats of the women’s 5,000m in Tokyo. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The 25-year-old athlete described it as her “most exciting day ever” when she arrived at the Olympic village, but her time in Tokyo ended a little disappointingly when she was unable to reach the final of the women’s 5,000 metres.

Markovc was able to run a new personal best time, however, and Harriers club record, clocking 15 minutes, 03.02 seconds in finishing ninth in heat two of the 5,000m qualifying race.

World Championship medallist Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay finished first in the heat while Amy-Eloise did end up one place ahead of her British teammate Eilish McColgan.

Amy-Eloise Markovc running at the Tokyo Olympics with teammate Eilish McColgan on her left. Picture: David Ramos/Getty Images

After her Tokyo race, Markovc said: “I’m incredibly proud to have had the opportunity to represent my country on the world’s biggest stage.

“Despite a small PB, I walked off the track wanting more — one of the qualities that’s both a blessing and a curse for many athletes.

“But most of all, I’m inspired and excited for the future. Still need to let this one sink in, but I know I’ll be carrying this experience with me for a very long time.

“Thank you for all the support — it means the world!”

It has been a real breakthrough year for the Harrier, who was European Indoor champion at 3,000m in the winter and showed she was developing into one of the country’s best distance runners when breaking the British two-mile record at the Indoor Grand Prix in New York.

Amy-Eloise has now made her own bit of history by becoming the sixth Wakefield Harrier to compete in the Olympics.

And after enjoying the experience she is now eyeing up making a bigger impression at the next Olympics in Paris in 2024.

Amy-Eloise added: “The experience of competing on the world stage for the first time gives me confidence and carrying that experience forward.