Players on court in a pickleball game in Wakefield.

This month marks the first anniversary of Wakefield School of Tennis introducing pickleball sessions to the city.

Twelve months ago the first sessions were organised to showcase the sport of pickleball – best described as a combination of tennis, badminton and table tennis.

It is played with a solid paddle and a plastic perforated ball and uses a net similar to a tennis net on a badminton sized court.

Pickle, as it is affectionately known, can be played with two or four players on a court and does not require any special clothing or footwear.

Doubles pickleball action in Wakefield.

It was introduced to the area at the Wakefield Inclusivity Festival in 2024 and 2025 and launched at Thornes Park where there are designated pickleball courts.

Wakefield School of Tennis have continued to offer pickleball sessions and are looking for new players as they look to expand the sport further.

Since that first evening the sport has gone down well, the club going from strength to strength and as a result of the success WST have now moved to Outwood Academy City Fields where they have double the court space of previous venues, meaning they can accommodate even more players to this new game.

"It is extremely accessible and ideal for all ages looking for something new to try,” said WST’s Liz Bradley.

"Those with previous racket sport experience will pick the game up quickly, but it is equally straight forward to complete beginners.

"Other benefits of pickle are that it is a very sociable sport, perfectly suited for anyone feeling isolated and looking for something that will get them active and out of the house.

"The WST sessions are aimed at ages 11 plus and all attendees receive a warm welcome from coaches Dwight and Mark who have a wealth of expertise and have been coaching tennis for several years. They are on hand to help people fall in love with the sport.

"Sessions are weekly on Thursday evenings and are £10 for two hours, 7-9pm at Outwood Academy City Fields. Booking can be made via the WST website (Clubspark / Wakefield School of Tennis / Adult Tennis Coaching & Pickleball Sessions in Wakefield | Play, Learn & Compete) or by contacting 07715 627159. Alternatively, follow Wakefield School of Tennis on Facebook and Instagram.”