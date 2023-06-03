Asia Harris climbs world rankings after PSA title triumph in Canterbury

The 18-year-old played in the Danny Gamble PSA 3k tournament in Canterbury and came out on top with a series of impressive displays that saw her beat the top two seeds.

Asia looked in danger of being knocked out at the quarter-final stage when she took on her friend from Sheffield, Katie Wells, and found herself two sets down.

But the number three seed showed all her fighting spirit to produce a fantastic comeback to win 3/2.

Asia Harris has added a third PSA title to her list of squash achievements.

In the semi-final Asia then played Yeong Wai Yhann, from Singapore, who was the number one seed, and showed no ill effects from her long previous match with a superb straight sets victory, 11/9, 12/10, 11/4.

Then it was onto the final to play Allison Thompson, from Scotland, and a tough, closely contested nailbiter was to follow.

The former Ackworth School student prevailed, however, in straight sets again – 12/10, 11/6, 13/11.

In winning the tournament Asia showed all her will to win and ability to never give up while fighting to the very end and will have definitely impressed her former world number one coach Nick Matthew.

Asia is playing like a true professional with fire and has now got three PSA titles to her name this year after previously winning an event in Newcastle and one in Nancy, France when still just 17 years old.