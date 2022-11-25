Ben Butler saves his best for last in final Wakefield Harriers Senior League race

Nine Wakefield Harriers runners competed in the event and some great performances were achieved on what turned out to be a fast course.

Ben Butler finished third overall and was second in the M40 category, recording an excellent new personal best time of 53:58 in doing so.

Another with a big PB was Stewart Knowles, who was 17th overall and winner of the M45 category in 56:57.

Ben Butler ran a personal best in the final race in Wakefield Harriers' Senior Runners Distance League.

He was followed home by Ashley Crow in 22nd place, in a new personal best time of 57:59.

Darren Hewitt was fourth in the M50 category in 61:34, while Ryan Williams ran 61:46 and Philip Ambler was ninth M50 to finish in 64:23.

Helen Beck was sixth lady home and finished second in the F40 category, in a good time of 65:40.

Angela Dales also had a great run, finishing third in the F50 category in a new club F50 10-mile record of 71:49, breaking Pat Wood's previous record from 2008.

In the Wakefield Harriers Senior Runners Distance League the overall winner was Stewart Knowles, by a clear margin.

In second place was Darren Hewitt and in third position was Philip Ambler, who just pipped Helen Beck to the final podium spot by a handful of points.