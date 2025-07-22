Big crowd turns out for start of Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival at Pontefract
A great evening of racing was followed by music from the fantastic Queen tribute band, ‘Flash’, writes Alexia Chesters.
The action on the track began with the six-furlong Family Day Sunday 27th July EBF Novice Stakes and Daydreama came out on top under David Allan. The Tim Easterby representative delivered his challenge inside the final furlong and came clear to win in decisive fashion.
The Pontefract Ladies Day Wednesday 6th August Handicap over a mile went the way of the David O’Meara-trained Walsingham and Mark Winn, following up on his Pontefract success the previous week.
If he can record a third success at the track this season he will unlock the £3,000 Chairman’s Challenge bonus and his connections suggested further visits could certainly be on the cards.
Ravishing Beauty ran out a very impressive winner of the one-mile Sky Bet Extra Places Daily Handicap. Jedd O’Keefe’s filly travelled eye-catchingly well under Jack Garritty and put daylight between herself and her rivals inside the final furlong.
O’Keeffe was on target once again in the feature race, the Sky Bet Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival Handicap, as Dan Tucker went one better than when a narrow second at York last month to score under Warren Fentiman. He is on an upward curve and there could be further progress to come.
The 1m4f Babs Woolford Memorial Handicap was won in decisive fashion by Paper Doll and Rowan Scott. The Tristan Davidson-trained mare was gaining her first career success, having finished runner-up to a well handicapped rival on her previous run at Ayr.
The finale was the Don’t Stop Me Now Handicap over six-furlongs and there was no stopping Ruth Carr’s The Good Biscuit who was delivered with a well-timed challenge to complete a double for up-and-coming apprentice rider Warren Fentiman.
Shortly afterwards, Flash took to the stage and delivered a great show to a very enthusiastic Ponte crowd.
The next meeting at Pontefract takes place on Sunday (July 27) and it’s Tribute Bands Family Day with lots going on for all the family. Get your tickets at pontefract-races.co.uk
