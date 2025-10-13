Big guns Rooney and Stewart boost Pontefract's bid to retain squash title

Pontefract number one Patrick Rooney. Picture: PSA

Hallamshire top squash’s Yorkshire Premier League table after week three, but are hotly pursued by reigning champions Pontefract 1 who lie in joint-second having played one game fewer.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With only nine teams in this season's top division due to the withdrawal of Woodfield, clubs take it in turns to have a week off.

Pontefract 1 returned from last week's break with an emphatic 20-3 rout of Dunnington to lie second, level with Cleethorpes, two points off the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The return of Ponte's big guns, world number 41 Patrick Rooney and Scotland international Rory Stewart, added irresistible firepower to their line-up.

The evening began with Tom Bamford and skipper Matt Godson brushing aside Dunnington's lower order, then Stewart sealed the five bonus points with another rapid win over former pro Amaad Fareed.

Ponte's French debutant Laouenan Laoec recovered from losing the second game to close out victory over Dunnington number three Jamie Brown, then top string Rooney surprisingly went 2-0 down against Welshman Owain Taylor before showing his class in battling back for a 9/11 8/11 11/9 11/5 11/5 win.

Hallamshire, who have played three games, claimed top spot but were pushed all the way in a 14-8 thriller with bottom side Pontefract 2, who are back in the top division after promotion last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ponte youngster Noah Riley and Hallamshire captain Adam Turner split the opening salvos, then the top strings entered the fray with 19-year-old Oliver Dunbar beating fellow Kiwi Temwa Chileshe to put the Ponte side ahead.

However, Welsh junior Oliver Jones beat Ponte 2's US debutant Ben Gemma to level the match at 2-2 and Matt Gregory won a gritty four-game second-string decider against Chester Dockray.

Doncaster – who include Pontefract’s Asia Harris in their squad – had a rest night, but having won their opening two matches they are just seven points off Hallamshire in fourth.

Cleethorpes leaped above Doncaster with a 16-7 victory over Ferriby Hall in which they had to recover from two early lower-order blows inflicted by the visitors' Glyn Saunders and Edward Bidder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Falconer began the turnaround with a four-game win over Yusuf Forster, then Wales international Elliott Morris Devred and South African signing Dewald van Niekerk completed the job, defeating Ben Sockett and Ben Smith respectively in straight games.

Harrogate posted a first win of the season, 19-5 against Queens, with Thomas Simpson and former world no.20 Chris Simpson both winning in four. Young Gabriel Cox brushed aside Ben Gibson and Welshman Rhys Evans dismissed veteran James Earles at top string.

No.4 Phil McSweeney was Queens' only victor in a lengthy five-game battle with Ross Kneller.