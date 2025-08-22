Biggest crowd of season at Pontefract’s final Family Day meeeting

Mr Seagull edges out Delinquent in a thrilling finish to Pontefract's Trevor Woods Memorial EBF Maiden Stakes. Picture: Anna Gowthorpe

A pleasant day brought the largest crowd of the season to Pontefract for the final Family Day of 2025 with lots of entertainment for all the family and a competitive card, featuring the Listed EBF Highfield Farm Fillies Stakes.

George Boughey took first prize in 2023 with Believing, who went on to win at Group 1 and Group 2 level and he was on the mark again with joint-favourite Rosy Affair, writes Alexia Chesters.

Billy Loughnane was well positioned throughout the six-furlong contest and delivered a challenge in the home straight, coming clear to score by a length-and-a-half from Magic Basma.

The popular Loughnane was at the double having won the preceding one-mile Napoleons Casino Bradford Handicap on the Charlie Johnston-trained Saxonia, holding off the late challenge of Hale End by the narrowest of margins.

The pair came close together in the final strides, but after a nervy and lengthy stewards inquiry the result was allowed to stand.

The opening race on the card was the 1m2f Roy Winstanley Memorial – Raising Encephalitis Awareness Handicap and Raulin got favourite backers off to the best possible start, following up his course and distance win last month with an impressive seven-length success under Danny Tudhope.

One more Pontefract win this season would see him claim a £3,000 Chairman’s Challenge Bonus, so his trainer, David O’Meara, will certainly be looking for an opportunity to return.

The same can also be said of Ruth Carr, the trainer of course specialist Reigning Profit who recorded his second win at the track this season and his fourth in total when taking the five-furlong Topsy Memorial Handicap.

Always travelling nicely, Jimmy Sullivan hit the front entering the final furlong and held off the challenge of fellow course winner Dan Tucker.

The 6f Trevor Woods Memorial EBF Maiden Stakes, for newcomers only, produced a thrilling battle from start to finish between Delinquent and Mr Seagull, with the latter getting the better of the argument by just a flared nostril at the line to score under Jason Watson for Hugo Palmer.

Watson recorded a double when the Ollie Sangster-trained Kentucky River took the 2m1f Pontefract Races True Yorkshireman Package Handicap later on the card.

The finale was the 6f Peter Craven 80th Birthday Extravaganza Handicap and it was the outsider of the field, Court Drive, who came out on top scoring for Gay Kelleway under Jason Hart.

The next race meeting at Pontefract is on Thursday, September 18. OAP Grandstand and Paddock tickets are available to purchase for just £5 for both September meetings (18th and 25th) if purchased prior to the end of August.

Further information can be found on the website at www.pontefract-races.co.uk