Bradley brothers enjoy more combat sports success at world level

Double world champion Ren Bradley with the two belts he won at the WKO World Championships.

Crofton’s young combat sports stars Ren and Rivir Bradley have continued their success with outstanding performances at the WKO World Championships.

The event drew representatives from all over the world as they fought over three days to see who would be crowned the world champion of their respective divisions and disciplines.

Ren (full name Reynnhan) entered two divisions across two different disciplines, Muay Thai and K1, and emerged victorious to add to his incredible list of honours.

He won via a unanimous decision in the semi-finals against a tough competitor to progress to the final for a shot at the title where he would face the number one WKO ranked fighter in the world, Romanian Kevin Andrei Cojocaru.

Rivir Bradley with the kickboxing title belt he won at the WKO World Championships.

“Many thought this would be a formality for Kevin, but anyone that knows Ren and has followed his journey knows exactly what he is capable of and he showed it from the very off as he dominated and dismantled the world number one in every area of the game, hands, legs, clinch, knees,” said proud parent Marc Bradley.

"Ren put on yet another incredible display of Muay Thai to win the fight convincingly, making a big statement to all in attendance and those seeing Ren compete for the first time.”

With it, Ren moves to a perfect 7-0 Muay Thai fight record and was crowned the new WKO Muay Thai World Champion, his second world title across two different combat sports.

“But it wouldn't stop there as despite Ren never actually ever having an official K1 fight, he entered the WKO K1 World Championship division where he would make the final only to face the K1 world number one ranked fighter,” explained Marc.

"His opponent had been very dominant across the year, but Ren was unfazed as always and ready to fight. And once again he put on a phenomenal and dominant performance, coming out victorious much to everyone's surprise, including his opponent and their team who perhaps didn't take the loss all too well initially although hands were shaken in the end.

"With that Ren won his second world title of the day to become the WKO K1 World Champion and on his official K1 debut, making him a three-time world champion in three different combat sports at just eight years old.”

Ren will now turn his attention back to MMA with a big fight coming up as well as some BJJ competitions over the coming months as he splits his training across a number of different disciplines. This makes his title wins that more impressive with many of the fighters he faces specialising in just one discipline.

Ren is not the only Bradley making excellent progress in the combat world as youbger brother Rivir is also making waves.

He too wanted to enter the WKO Muay Thai and K1 World Championships, but due to his age and weight he did not get matched so his only option was to compete in the Kickboxing division.

“He had never done kickboxing in his life never mind competed in a kickboxing fight,” said father Marc.

"The different rule set, which also allowed head shots, again was something my six-year-old has never done in his life, but when he was asked what he would like to do I knew his answer – he wanted to compete and so he did.

"Rivir was calm and approached it like any other fight, he faced a great little fighter from Scotland in the final and one that Rivir would win via a head kick KO in just 10 seconds to be crowned the new WKO Kickboxing World Champion and in his very first ever kickboxing fight!

"Between them Ren and Rivir have four world titles and we are so incredibly proud of their achievements and their dedication to the sports they love, the way they train and the teams they have around them.

"I think there could be even more world titles across even more martial arts disciplines in the future.

"They are a fine example of what you put in, you get out and hard work pays off so watch this space, the ninjas, as they are known, are coming and if you want to follow their journey, you can subscribe to their YouTube, Instagram or Facebook page at Ninjas R Go as they prepare for their next challenges ahead.”