Brian Ellison's Captain Potter is first Chairman’s Challenge winner at Pontefract

Captain Potter is well clear on the way to completing a hat-trick of wins at Pontefract in 2025. Picture: Alan Wright

With autumn fast approaching, Pontefract Racecourse staged the first of their two September meetings and crowned the first winner of the inaugural ‘Chairman’s Challenge’.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brian Ellison-trained Captain Potter became the first horse to win three races at Ponte in 2025 and in doing so collected a £3,000 owners bonus as well as £1,000 for stable staff and bonuses for the trainer too, writes Alexia Chesters.

His six-length win in June was the first leg of his feat and the second was an equally impressive five-length success in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After another five-and-a-half length success in the Racing TV Handicap over 2m1f the handicapper is sure to take action. Nonetheless, Ellison expressed his aim to return to Pontefract to bid for a fourth success with his track specialist.

And they're off for the the Racing TV Handicap. Picture: Alan Wright

Missmimi took the opening six furlong Go Racing in Yorkshire Future Stars Apprentice Handicap under Aidan Brookes and in doing so gave herself a chance at becoming another Chairman’s Challenge winner as this was her second win at the track this season.

Her trainer Tina Jackson will certainly be looking for opportunities to gain a third success at the final three meetings.

The six furlong Download the Raceday Ready App Novice stakes went the way of the John and Sean Quinn representative Master Of Shanghai, who made a winning debut in the hands of Ray Dawson, overhauling odds-on favourite Kind Touch in the closing stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawson was at the double soon after, taking the 1m4f Ben and Mary Hibbert Memorial Handicap on board the Mick Appleby-trained 20/1 outsider In The Breeze.

In the Breeze gets ahead to win at Pontefract. Picture: Alan Wright

Salaria justified favouritism in the first division of the 1m2f Always Trying Racing Syndicate Handicap for jockey Cieren Fallon and trainer Tom Clover.

The second division was won by the progressive Sweet Kiss, who made it three wins from her last four starts under Jake Dickson for trainer Tim Easterby.

The one-mile Nadeen Dawson Memorial Maiden Stakes was won in impressive fashion by odds-on William Haggas-trained favourite National Park, providing Cieren Fallon with a double. It would be no surprise to see further progress from him now he has broken his duck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a surprise in the finale, the Matty Bown Handicap over a mile, as the JP McManus-owned Good Heavens came from last to first to score under Oisin Orr. The 25/1 outsider sealed a double on the day for John and Sean Quinn.

The next race meeting at Pontefract is on Thursday (September 25) with two meetings in October to round off the season on Monday 6th and Monday 20th.

Further information can be found on the website at www.pontefract-races.co.uk