Cam Hardie is hat-trick hero as big crowd turns out for Pontefract Racecourse's OAP Free Day meeting

King's Code wins the feature race at Pontefract. Picture: Alan Wright

A bumper crowd turned out for Pontefract's popular OAP Free Day race meeting.

An attendance of almost 6,000 was up 31 per cent on last year's meeting and the racegoers saw some exciting action on an eight-race card.

It was the fourth year the course have run the initiative and they have promised it will be back again next season.

Highlight of the action on the track was a hat-trick of victories for jockey Cam Hardie, which he completed with success in the final race on the card, riding 10/1 shot Keldeo in the Constant Security Serving Yorkshire Racecourses Handicap.

Phone Tag, ridden by William Pyle, kept on gamely to win at Pontefract. Picture: Alan Wright

Hardie's first winner came in the second race of the day when he was on board Ice Cold Alex for trainer Ollie Pears who beat 7/4 favourite Saucy Lane in Division Two of the Racing TV Sky Channel 424 Restricted Novice Stakes.

The jockey doubled up on board Quercus Robur in the Into The Sky Pontefract Marathon Handicap.

Feature race was the Riu Hotels And Resorts Handicap over a mile-and-a-quarter and was won impressively by King's Code when he drew clear in the closing stages under jockey Richard Kingscote for trainer David Evans.

Phone Tag kept on gamely to win the Yorkshire Racing Bowel Cancer Screening Programme Save Lives Handicap under William Pyle for trainer Kevin Frost.

City Captain stuck his neck out to land a six furlong sprint at Pontefract. Picture: Alan Wright

The line, meanwhile, came just in time for City Captain after he stuck his neck out to land the six furlong Mr Terry Earley Dual Celebration Handicap for the team of Joanna Mason and Harriet Bethell.

The €20,000 purchase Awraad denied fellow newcomer Ubetterseethis in a close finish to the opener, under Connor Beesley.

Miss Hathaway was the 9/2 winner of the Constant Security Service Fillies Novice Stakes when running on gamely under jockey David Allan to get the better of odds on favourite She's The Duchess

Pontefract's next meeting is on Wednesday, April 30 when they stage their annual National Horse Racing College Charity Day.

The course is proud to continue its association and support of the college who offer a range of courses at all levels for people looking at horse racing as a future career and those currently working in the industry wishing to develop their qualifications and skills.

First race is 1.50pm, gates open at noon.