Carleton Grangers triumph in Five Towns Quiz League’s Knockout Cup final

Layers Cleaning Knockout Cup winners Carleton Grangers (from left) John Walker, Lee Warburton, Diane Hallagan (C), Tim Thrall, Ken Taylor, with Stacey Curtis of Layers Cleaning (presenting).

The Five Towns Quiz League held their 33rd finals night and presentation at the Olde Tavern, Pontefract.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the 33rd because after 35 years of existence, the covid epidemic wiped out two earlier events, including one full season.

One shock of the night was that dominant team and league winners Lofthouse Lions were not in the Layer's Cleaning Knockout Cup final, having been knocked out in the semi-final by Flanagan's Army, who thereby took on Carleton Grangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That encounter took place second up, having been proceeded by the Layer's Cleaning Plate Knockout final, contested between Kippax Legionnaires and Old Tavern Allsorts.

Layers Cleaning Plate Knockout winners Kippax Legionnaires (from left) Graham Sharp, David Porter, Hilary Jones,, Ian Sutton (C), with Stacey Curtis of Layers Cleaning (presenting).

Legionnaires came out on top by a score of 81 points to 71, having been a match where the winners were the leaders in the game for most of the match-up.

The second event of the evening was a much closer affair, with the two combatants being no more than two or three points apart for the whole match.

Flanagan's Army held the slight lead for much of that but in the last two rounds, nine and 10, Carleton Grangers came to the fore and managed to shade the Layer's Cleaning Knockout by 90 points to 82.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has to be said that any team that manages to win a Knockout trophy in a competition containing Lofthouse Lions has scaled a major mountain and this was the case for Carleton Grangers.

Layers Division One champions Lofthouse Lions (from left) Evans Lynch, Sean Fisher, Dave Bill (C), with Stacey Curtis, of Layers Cleaning.

The evening then concluded with presentations for the 2024/25 season, with, in addition to the two cup final winners the Division One champions being Lofthouse Lions; Division Two champions Flanagan's Army; the Division One Individual competition winner Diane Hallagan (Carleton Grangers); the Division Two Individual competition winner Neil Aspland (Olde Tavern Allsorts); and the Spirit of the Game Trophy, which is voted for by all current season players in the league, was won for a second occasion by Ian Moore.

He is the incoming league secretary, upon the retirement of long-time secretary and league founder Simon Curtis after 34 years, who also delivered an emotional valedictory address at his last finals' night in charge, where he hoped that the FTQL will look forward to and progress towards another 34 years at least.

Simon noted that the league is in good hands with Ian Moore.

The Member's draw for a season's free league fees, was won by Olde Tavern Allsorts.