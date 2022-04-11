Castleford fighter Aaron Slimane is a knockout success on his BKB debut

Aaron Slimane made a winning BKB debut at the O2 Arena.

The venue was packed with 3,000 fans and they saw the 22-year-old from Castleford knock out Will Cains in only 106 seconds.

Slimane made the switch from K1 kickboxing after winning the British championship in that sport and believes he could take some stopping in the bareknuckle boxing ring.

He said: “I have been trying to get on these shows for a while because I feel it will suit my style. I’m long and rangy.”

Slimane also has good feet and Cairns found it hard to land a punch on him.