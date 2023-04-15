Castleford fighter Aaron Slimane is impressive winner on step up with Combat Fight Series

The 23-year-old multi format fighter was on the bill for the Combat Fight Series CFS 13 event taking place at the iconic York Hall, London venue and was a convincing winner against higher ranked Richard Keeler in a hard fought three round battle.

Keeler is ranked 10th in the UK at the 72kg weight limit and was a change of opponent for Aaron as his originally intended opponent pulled out.

The Castleford man was given the choice to step up a few kg in weight and fight the higher ranked opponent and took the opportunity

Aaron Slimane has his hands raised after his convincing victory at the Combat Fight Series CFS 13 event at York Hall, London.

From the go Keeler was on the front foot, trying to pin Slimane in corners and unload big shots, but the story of the fight was Slimane hitting and moving and landing big scoring combinations on his opponent.

By the third round Slimane was well in control, but still did not back off and coasted to an easy win.

He took the fight to Keeler just like in the prior rounds, landing multiple combinations then coming out of range so Keeler could not attack then coming back in and landing heavy punches, kicks and knees.

The final bell rang and it was a comfortable three round shut out for Slimane and the judges gave him the nod with a unanimous decision win.

Aaron Slimane in action against Richard Keeler.

This was a massive win for Slimane and a big step up in competition.

“I would like to thank the Combat Fight Series and promoter Rory Crawford for having me on their card and I’m looking forward to getting back on their shows in the near future.

"It was one of the best and well run shows I’ve been a part of.

"I also would like to thank all my coaches and training partners, such as S&C coach David Norris, boxing coach Ryan Robinson, from Yorkshire Gladiators, and especially head coach David Sa, who owns the sweatbox in Dewsbury and has brought my game on leaps and bounds in the last few years since training under him.”

Slimane trains at the Sweatbox Gym, AVT MMA Leeds and Yorkshire Gladiators.