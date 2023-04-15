News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
12 hours ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
13 hours ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
14 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
14 hours ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
15 hours ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England

Castleford fighter Aaron Slimane is impressive winner on step up with Combat Fight Series

Castleford fighter Aaron Slimane produced an impressive performance to win on his debut for one of the biggest Muay Thai/ kickboxing promotions in Europe.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 15th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

The 23-year-old multi format fighter was on the bill for the Combat Fight Series CFS 13 event taking place at the iconic York Hall, London venue and was a convincing winner against higher ranked Richard Keeler in a hard fought three round battle.

Keeler is ranked 10th in the UK at the 72kg weight limit and was a change of opponent for Aaron as his originally intended opponent pulled out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Castleford man was given the choice to step up a few kg in weight and fight the higher ranked opponent and took the opportunity

Aaron Slimane has his hands raised after his convincing victory at the Combat Fight Series CFS 13 event at York Hall, London.Aaron Slimane has his hands raised after his convincing victory at the Combat Fight Series CFS 13 event at York Hall, London.
Aaron Slimane has his hands raised after his convincing victory at the Combat Fight Series CFS 13 event at York Hall, London.
Most Popular

From the go Keeler was on the front foot, trying to pin Slimane in corners and unload big shots, but the story of the fight was Slimane hitting and moving and landing big scoring combinations on his opponent.

By the third round Slimane was well in control, but still did not back off and coasted to an easy win.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He took the fight to Keeler just like in the prior rounds, landing multiple combinations then coming out of range so Keeler could not attack then coming back in and landing heavy punches, kicks and knees.

The final bell rang and it was a comfortable three round shut out for Slimane and the judges gave him the nod with a unanimous decision win.

Aaron Slimane in action against Richard Keeler.Aaron Slimane in action against Richard Keeler.
Aaron Slimane in action against Richard Keeler.

This was a massive win for Slimane and a big step up in competition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I would like to thank the Combat Fight Series and promoter Rory Crawford for having me on their card and I’m looking forward to getting back on their shows in the near future.

"It was one of the best and well run shows I’ve been a part of.

"I also would like to thank all my coaches and training partners, such as S&C coach David Norris, boxing coach Ryan Robinson, from Yorkshire Gladiators, and especially head coach David Sa, who owns the sweatbox in Dewsbury and has brought my game on leaps and bounds in the last few years since training under him.”

Read More
Knottingley's Mark Tiffin blasts his way to quick victory in history making BKB ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Slimane trains at the Sweatbox Gym, AVT MMA Leeds and Yorkshire Gladiators.

Sponsors helping Aaron to achieve his fighting ambitions are DK landscapes and garden services; Ben Robinson visuals; Siam sports therapy; Black Bull, Castleford; Miners Arms, Altofts; B&A building services; Lake land consultants; 4 eleven combat brand; Shaun Pick sports massages; Perfetto Pizza; Gentleman’s Quarter barber shop; and Onix tattoo studio.

Related topics:CastlefordEurope