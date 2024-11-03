Castleford girls claim silverware at Sandal Festival

Castleford RUFC Under 14's Girls put on a show of superb rugby at the Sandal Festival on Sunday beating teams from across Yorkshire and the Humber to claim overall victory and walk away with the cup.

The girls made a great start to the tournament despite playing some very strong teams such as Selby and Cleckheaton in the group stages to come out top of their group which set them up with a challenging final against a strong Littleborough side.

The early exchanges were heated with both teams exerting their dominance over the other, but it was the Castleford girls who broke the deadlock and walked away deserved winners in the end.

Castleford coach Keiran Nash sang the girls praises, stating "The girls deserve this, they have fought hard as a team for it. I'm so incredible proud of every one of them, the confidence is growing massively and who knows what Cas under 14's girls can do?"

The girls are currently unbeaten this season and with the Yorkshire Cup beckoning the club have high hopes for what this team can achieve.