Castleford soldier Richard Wilkinson rises to challenge of world's toughest rowing event

Castleford man Richard Wilkinson loves a challenge – and the tougher the better as he has just proved with two races he has taken part in.

​Richard took a break from his military work as a current serving soldier in the British Army to put his fitness to one of the ultimate tests as he took part in the Worlds Toughest Row in which teams from all corners of the globe come together to take on the mighty Atlantic or Pacific Ocean.

At present with the Royal Engineers, Richard is also Para trained and he needed all that fitness background as he left Monterey, in California, to cross the Pacific Ocean in a rowing boat for the event.

He was accompanied by three other military men, Adam Siggs, Joshua Warne and Adam Sedgwick, in a team they called “The Salty Sappers” for a crossing that was to see them row a massive 2,800 miles to Hanalei Bay, in Hawaii. The boys won the race, coming in after 36 days, six hours and 49 minutes.

Conditions were extremely tough as were the two hours on and two hours off schedule, which increased when the sea was really rough.

“We knew this would not be the end of his rowing challenges,” said Richard’s partner Gracie Hall.

"But we had no idea that he would get a very last minute opportunity to again compete in the Worlds Toughest Row crossing the Atlantic with a civilian team of two others.

"This time it was with the Oardinary Buoys. One of the team had a very last minute leg break and as Richard was still very fit he was backed by the World’s Toughest Row team to get involved.”

The Salty Sappers won the Worlds Toughest Row.

Richard left for La Gomera, in Tenerife, in November and started the 3,000 mile row from the Nelson’s Dockyard, in Antigua.

He was not in the winning team this time, but they finished in a highly respectable ninth place, crossing the 3,000 miles in 41 days, 13 hours and three minutes – it is not for nothing that organisers describe their event as the “ultimate challenge”.

"Richard’s one of only two people to cross both oceans in the same year and one in around 100 people to both oceans. I’m super proud of his achievement.” added Gracie.

“A huge total of 5,800 miles rowed and he is already hunting the next challenge!”

Both of the rows taken on by Richard have raised money for charities, including the British Heart Foundation and Royal Engineers Society.