Olivia Rogers, Kieran Lunn and Emily Rogers, from LA Castleford Youth bowling club, travelled to Hull to bowl in the Yorkshire County Trials and had to bowl six games against players in different age groups from youth bowling clubs all over the county.

Olivia competed in the girls U16 event and bowled 136, 94, 147, 135, 140, 131, total 783 for an average pin fall of 130.5.

Kieran was in the boys U22 event and bowled 178, 179, 236, 151, 164, 183, total 1,091 for an average pin fall of 181.8.

LA Castleford Youth tenpin bowlers (from left) Olivia Rogers, Kieran Lunn and Emily Rogers have earned selection for Yorkshire.

Emily was competing for a place in the girls U22 squad and bowled 165, 120, 154, 146, 152, 135, total 872 for an average pin fall of 145.3.

The results would take two weeks to be confirmed, giving the Castleford bowlers a tense wait to see if they had achieved their aim.

At last news came through and a list of names were published on the Yorkshire tenpin bowling association website with the LA Castleford Youth Bowling Club trio making it through to be part of the Yorkshire squad.

They are now preparing to put on their Yorkshire shirts to represent the county in national competitions.

It is a magnificent achievement for Emily and Olivia in particular as they have only been bowling with the club for 18 months.

If you think you could be the next to bowl for Yorkshire then go along to the club at Ten Pin, Excape, Glasshoughton, on Saturday mornings at 8.30am and be taught how to bowl by qualified instructors.

