Athletes from around the world, including Egypt, USA, France and Germany as well as Britain took part in the event at the Wyndham Orlando Resort, International Drive with the Castleford born and bred Sam coming out on top.

The competition is set out in the order of squat, bench then deadlift with Sam having tough competition, mainly from Egyptian lifters.

He began the competition with an equal personal best of 310kg/683lbs squat, but found himself 40kg behind an Egyptian athlete who hit 350kg.

World champion Sam Hinks pictured with his four-year-old daughter.

On the bench discipline Sam came up with a huge PB of 227.5kg/501lbs and clawed back 27.5kg of the Egyptian’s lead.

It was all down to the deadlift and coming to the final lift, Sam had to lift 340kg/750lbs to take the win, which he did.

He finishing with a total of 877.5kg/1935lbs, at a bodyweight of 105.1kg/231lbs, to bring home the gold medal and the title of world champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castleford's world champion powerlifter Sam Hinks.

Delighted Sam told the Express: “All the while I was cheered by my wonderful wife and beautiful daughter, both sporting t-shirts printed with 'get your game face on Daddy!'

"My daughter, only four years old, melted the hearts of all spectators and viewers of the livestream, as she was just about all anyone could hear as she cheered and shouted for me. I don't think I could’ve done it without her.”

Sam is on the way to proving himself the best under 110kg powerlifter the UK has seen and more information on his exploits can be found on Instagram @stanleyhinks94

Advertisement Hide Ad