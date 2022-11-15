Castleford Tigers set to take on Huddersfield Giants in Nathan Massey testimonial game
Castleford Tigers’ final warm-up game ahead of the new season will be against Huddersfield Giants and will double up as a testimonial for their long serving forward Nathan Massey.
Ahead of his 17th season as a Tigers player, one club man Massey will have his testimonial on Sunday, February 4, 2023 at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, kick-off 3.30pm.
A proud product of the Castleford youth system, Massey has played in 281 games for the Tigers since making his first team debut in 2007.
“I’ve made it no secret that I am so proud to play for this town and this club,” Massey told castlefordtigers.com.
“This club has got a lot of history and a lot of special players who have done a lot of special things so to be able to achieve a testimonial here and play my career here is something that I’m immensely proud of.
“I’ve designed a kit with Oxen for the game and I’ve had some great sponsors on board who have supported me there. We’ll be running out in my kit with my logo on the badge, it’s a really proud moment for me and my family.”
Head coach Lee Radford is looking forward to the game.
He said: “Massey has been at the club a long time and I think he has maximised his ability to get him to where he is today and having the career that he has had. We’re looking forward to celebrating him and what he’s done for this club.
“This will be a tough challenge and a good start and great preparation for the Super League campaign."
Tigers players returned to training on Monday as they began preparations for the Super League campaign, which starts on February 19 at Hull.