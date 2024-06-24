Champion jockey William Buick enjoys visit to Pontefract with hat-trick of wins on Family Fun Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first of the popular Sunday race meetings at Pontefract saw a bumper crowd flock to the track for a fun filled Yorkshire Heritage Family Day.

​An array of entertainment with a typical Yorkshire twist, both on and off the track, took place under beautiful summer skies, writes Richard Hammill.

Before racing got under way, the Yorkshire themed entertainment was in full flow with the Flat Cap Brass Band kicking off proceedings throughout the enclosures.

With whippet racing, a Yorkshire Pudding throwing competition, virtual reality racing games, face painting, kids rides and giant garden games, there was plenty to keep everyone occupied.

Forceful Speed, ridden by William Buick, is driven out to win at Pontefract. Picture: Alan Wright

With over £100,000 worth of prize money up for grabs, there was some competitive racing and some fantastic finishes.

The feature race was the Listed Pontefract Castle Fillies Stakes and there was a typically strong line-up with representatives from the major Newmarket and Yorkshire bases as well as an Irish contender.

Gavin Cromwell rarely sends horses to Pontefract and his Vera Verto was aiming to build on his 50 per cent course record. Disappointingly she failed to run her race.

The well supported favourite was River of Stars for trainer Ralph Beckett who also has an impressive strike rate at the West Yorkshire track. He had engaged reigning champion jockey William Buick for the ride.

Champion jockey William Buick rides River Of Stars to victory in the feature race at Pontefract. Picture: Alan Wright

The five-year-old is often seen in a slightly higher grade, having won a Group 3 and been placed at Group 2 level. Appreciating the drop in class, River of Stars was never far from the pace and held on by a nose from the fast finish Ching Shih for David Simcock.

With confidence restored, the winner is likely to go back up in grade for another crack at a Group 3.

Buick had five rides on the card and, following his victory in the feature race, he rode Forceful Speed and Lennon to victory to record a treble.

Both horses are trained by George Boughey who has his horses in fantastic form at the moment – this double following up a winner at Royal Ascot earlier in the week.

Forceful Speed has a great record at Pontefract and was recording his third course win from four starts with his only defeat coming on unfavourable soft ground earlier this year.

Lennon was registering his first course win but is unbeaten in 2024. Unexposed, the son of Too Darn Hot showed an impressive turn of foot to get up close home to win by a neck. There could be more to follow.

The day kicked off with a race for two-year old fillies over 6f.

This time, there was disappointment for the Boughey/Buick combination as their well supported favourite, Violet Love, could only manage second place.

The dual winner was giving 10lbs to all her rivals and failed by just half-a-length to hold off Selection for Shane Gray and Craig Lidster.

It was Lidster’s first two-year-old winner of the season and Selection showed a great attitude to knuckle down to win.

Sir Mark Prescott only sent one runner to Pontefract on Sunday and his Trooper Bisdee was a well supported favourite for the Moor Top Farm Shop Pontefract Cup.

Trooper Bisdee made most of the running under Jack Gilligan and ran out a really impressive winner, scoring eased down by four lengths.

The winner is now qualified for the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle next weekend and is likely to make a quick reappearance.

The Trevor Woods Memorial Handicap looked a competitive race on paper but Micky Hammond’s Irv had his field well spread out in the home straight. The win gave 3lb claimer Aiden Brookes his third win at Pontefract in 2024, making him the joint leader in the race to be champion jockey.

The final race on the card saw the Battenberg colours of Ursa Major Racing in the winners’ enclosure and their The Turpinator was an emphatic winner under Jason Hart.

The next race meeting at the West Yorkshire track is on next Monday (July 1). The popular Art of Racing Raceday sees racegoers take up guest tipster roles as well as picking the best turned out horses in each race.