Commonwealth Gold is extra special for James

The Pontefract star, one of the region’s longest-serving players at the top of their sport, put the seal on a five-appearance Commonwealth Games record by winning a second gold medal, four years after winning the singles title on the Gold Coast writes Tom Harle.

Together with doubles partner Declan James, the 38-year-old from Pontefract came through one of the all-time classic finals against English team-mates Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller.

As the penultimate medal event of the Games, it was a fitting crescendo and ranks among the former world no.1’s greatest days on court.

“This one is right up there,” said Willstrop, who made his Commonwealth Games debut in Melbourne in 2006. “A Commonwealth gold is one of the greatest things any player can achieve.

“I wanted another one and it’s elevated by working with a special player and a special person in Declan. It’s great to share it with him.

“We knew we were good enough; we’d proved it in practice all the time. It was just putting it all together this week – it doesn’t always work out, but it did for us.”

The outcome was in doubt days earlier with Willstrop revealing he tore his quad two months ago and nearly missed the Commonwealth Games entirely.

He said: “I was nearly out the game for six-nine months, so it was a very lucky escape. At the time, it was 50/50 as to whether I’d be able to compete here.

“But I’ve got such an amazing team around me, through endless rehab, to get me here. To get this result is extra special because of that.”

Uncertainty surrounds Willstrop’s future in the sport and he has no plans to play in any upcoming tournaments.

He said: “At 38, you must take it month by month. I need to have a break as this was an intense few weeks. I love playing and I’m in decent shape, so I’d like to keep playing after a bit of a rest.”