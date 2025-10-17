Crofton combat sports star Ren Bradley wins two British WKO titles on same day

Ren Bradley with the two WKO British title belts he won on the same day.

Crofton’s young combat sports superstar Reynnahn Bradley has added more title sucess to his amazing worldwide achievements.

After winning both the WKO K1 World title and thce WKO Muay Thai World titles back in August against the current world number one, Ren entered the WKO British Championship with his eyes set on repeating the same impressive feat he did the month prior – only this time he was hoping to claim both the WKO K1 British title and the WKO Muay Thai British title to add to his ever increasing list of combat achievements.

Doing so would be yet another big challenge as the eight-year-old would once again have to face some of the best young fighters from the UK and beyond. But Ren who is never one to shy away from a challenge or turn down an opponent, relished another opportunity to put his skills to the test in front of a large crowd and under the bright lights of such a prestigious competition.

He had to overcome a considerable lack of experience in K1 as he was fighting under this rule set officially for only the second time in his career and he had to also prove his previous win over world number one Romanian Kevin Andrei Cojocaru was no fluke as he found himself once again facing him.

Ren Bradley has his hand raised as a winner.

The eagerly anticipated contest did not disappoint as it was yet another back and forth war like the previous time. And also like that Ren would come out victorious, getting the win via a unanimous decision to be crowned the new WKO K1 British champion.

It would not stop there, though, as Ren would also compete for the WKO Muay Thai British title but in order to get a shot at claiming that and becoming a double British champion in the same day, he would once again need to face some tough tests, which included a hard fought semi final against the current WKO world number five Jaxon Evans.

Ren’s clinch work and repeated knees would prove too much as he was victorious to maintain his perfect undefeated record in his eighth official Muay Thai contest.

In his second final of the day a familiar foe would await as he had to take on the current WKO Muay Thai world number one – the fourth time now that these two have met at the highest level with Ren getting the win in all three prior fights.

Crofton's champion Ren Bradley was the number one at the British Open Championships.

It was another intense back and forth fight with both boys showing incredible skills, fine technique and heart, but after three hard fought rounds it would be the Crofton lad victorious again for the fourth time in their head to head.

He captured his ninth straight win via a unanimous decision to become a double British champion.

On his achievements and how he feels about facing high ranking fighters Ren said: “I don’t really pay much attention to fighters and where they are ranked.

"I know my dad does but for me the rankings are decided when we meet in the ring and it’s just all about me getting as much experience as I can against the very best in all combat sports as it’s not so much the winning or even losing that matters to me, I just love competing and getting better at martial arts.

"I’m working hard over the next 18 months in the hope of making the England MMA team when I turn 10.”

Ren has also qualified to represent the WKO Team GB at Muay Thai and K1. He continues to train his Muay Thai & K1 at Guts Over Fear in Wakefield, he trains his Brazilian Ju-jitsu at Dream Art in Bradford and his wrestling and MMA at AVT Leeds.

He believes he has some of the best teams and coaches in the UK and in between winning the WKO World titles and British titles, Ren had his sixth MMA fight as he made his debut on the ever popular UK Fighting Championship.

He faced one of the best eight-year-old MMA fighters in the UK from Liverpool Combat Academy – and a friend made from previous competitions across various combat sports – and won via stoppage at one minute: three seconds of the first round with an armbar submission.

Next up for Ren is a title shot on Progress Check Fighting Championship where he will step up to the 30kg division to fight a current undefeated and talented fighter from Aspire Liverpool for the PCFC British title in what is likely to be the toughest fight of his career.

It is an another eagerly anticipated fight and one that Ren is excited for. It will be shown on live PPV on PCFC 6 on November 30.

Ren will also travel to Dublin on November 9 to compete in the first ever IBJJF No Gi Kids European Championships with IBJJF the number one global organisation in the world of Brazilian Ju-jitsu. He will face the very best from across the world again in another event he is very much looking forward to.

Ren currently trains five to six days a week perfecting his skills and with his relentless dedication to all his combat sports and with his already incredibly impressive resume of combat sports achievements, he is firmly on track to make the England MMA team in 2027 when he becomes eligible at the age of 10.