Crofton's brilliant young combat sports star Ren Bradley adds second British title to his impressive list of 2024 achievements

​Crofton’s outstanding young combat sports star Ren Bradley has continued his winning streak with more medal success to end a fantastic 2024.

Already crowned Elite Junior World Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, European and British champion, the amazing seven-year-old has enjoyed more success right up to the end of the year.

His latest victory at the Elite International Open made it 22 gold medals in a row, rounding his incredible year off in epic style.

Since winning the European title in October Ren had his second MMA PPV event on the Junior Combat Challenge Show at the Cedar Court Hotel, in Bradford, against a BJJ European champion, wrestler and Muay Thai fighter,

Crofton combat sports ace Ren Bradley with his remrakble haul of medals won in 2024.

Everything on paper said this would be a tough fight, but Ren caught him early in a triangle choke to win by submission at 53 seconds of the very first round to move to a 2-0 record – matching his current Muay Thai record.

His next MMA fight is now scheduled for the BMF show to be held at Barnsley Metrodome on March 2 against another undefeated fighter as Ren wants to stay active in all combat sports.

He will also take part in his fourth MMA fight the week after on the Raw PPV event in Liverpool against another dangerous opponent.

Back in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Ren stepped up to the older 8-9 age division to compete at the All Stars: Northern pro in Urmston, Manchester and earned his 19th gold medal in a row, winning all his matches via submission.

Ren Bradley shows off his medal double at the Elite International Open.

Another big one followed as the Crofton youngster took his opportunity to become a two-time British champion, having already won the national title back in May in the Gi.

This time it was in the no Gi category and although Ren competed in a weight division higher than his usual one in order to really test himself he came through with flying colours again, winning the final in just 27 seconds with an armbar submission.

This meant that Ren had taken both British titles across both disciplines adding to his European and World titles achieved previously and had won his 20th straight gold medal.

"We expected that to be our last event of the year, but Ren begged us to let him compete in the final BJJ event of 2024, which was also a chance to claim the Elite treble too with the European and World titles already captured,” said Ren’s father Marc.

"The Elite International Open gave him the chance to compete in Gi and no Gi all within the same day.

"But Ren being Ren he did not opt to enter his own division and instead, for Gi, he chose to step up two weight divisions above his own and compete at 34kg, although he only weighs in at 26kg.

"But again he won in impressive style, submitting a very strong opponent in the final with another armbar from side control in one minute, 21 seconds.

"He then dropped down to a division much closer to his own for no Gi, the 28kg division where he would face in the final, the winner of his own and natural 27kg division that Ren would normally enter.

"So with this being an International champion vs International champion final, this was a chance to see who really was the king of the 27kg division had Ren chosen not to move up for the added challenge.

"Ren won the final match in just 21 seconds with an armbar from closed guard to be crowned the double Elite International Open 2024 champion, completing the Elite treble and making this his 21st and 22nd gold medals in a row and rounding off a quite remarkable 2024.

"What made these last two gold medals even more impressive is that Ren didn't train for nearly two weeks in the run-up to this due to a family holiday and break away and still blew his competition away.”

Ren is on a break over the festive period before training starts again for the next event in the New Year, which will be the Empire Grappling: Winter Open on January 11 at Barnsley Metrodome.