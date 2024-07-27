Crofton's seven-year-old Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu superstar Ren is crowned world junior champion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Young Crofton combat sports star Reynnahn Bradley has gone from British champion to world champion after continuing his winning streak in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

​The Express featured the exploits of seven-year-old Ren last month when he won the national title despite only competing competitively for just eight months ago.

He was then on a winning streak of seven gold medals in a row and has now made that 10 in a row, including fantastic success in the Elite World Junior Championships.

Ren also won double gold at the Grappling Industries event in Manchester last month and has a 19-match unbeaten run going within his division.

Junior world champion Reynnahn Bradley stands on top of the podium at the Elite Championships.

In his first participation at the Elite Worlds a tough examination was anticipated as the Crofton youngster came up against some of the best young grapplers the sport has to offer.

But the recently crowned British champion showed again that he is also part of that high level group as he won every match on route to the final.

He then won the Elite World Championship title in emphatic fashion, finishing off his final match with a rear naked choke to extend his record to 19 wins in a row in his class.

​The latest success came after an incredible build-up that started In January when Ren was crowned the Game Fight UK Champion.

He then won double gold in both the Gi and No Gi divisions at the Empire Grappling: North East (Middlesbrough) Open in February and won double gold again in the Gi and No Gi divisions at the Empire Grappling: Northern (Manchester) Open in March.

Next came gold at the Empire Grappling: Yorkshire (Barnsley) Open in May before the British title win.

The final warm-up for the world event came with double golds in the Gi and No Gi divisions at Grappling Industries (Manchester).

Ren’s father Marc thanked everyone who had helped him get to the level he has reached so quickly.

He also said that there was little rest for his son as he was straight back to classes in wrestling, striking and Muay Thai.