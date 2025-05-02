Easterby enjoys treble success on Pontefract's National Horseracing College Charity Day

Reigning Profit wins in a thrilling finish at Pontefract. Picture: Alan Wright

The National Horseracing College Charity Day is when Pontefract Racecourse traditionally looks to the future stars of racing, both human and equine.

It took place on Wednesday when the charity race day was run for the 36th time, writes Alexia Chesters.

The National Horseracing College, based just outside Doncaster, was set up in 1984 and provides a range of courses at all levels for people who are looking at the horseracing industry as a future career.

It also offers those currently in the business the chance to develop their qualifications and skills and provides the ideal opportunity to nurture the grass roots and future of the sport.

Argentine Tango was one of three winners for the Tim Easterby team at Pontefract. Picture: Alan Wright

The winner of the opening race, the Fleet Finders Supports The National Horseracing College EBF Novice Stakes, certainly showed some star potential.

Following up on his impressive debut success at Nottingham, Munsir justified long odds-on favouritism with a minimum of fuss under Jim Crowley and the Roger Varian-trained colt looks set for a step-up in class.

The Tim Easterby team is in red hot form and Argentine Tango’s success in the five-furlong two-year-old novice contest was the first leg of a hat-trick for the North Yorkshire trainer, making all the running to score with David Allan on board.

Allan was at the double later on the card, coming from the rear this time to score on the Easterby-trained Leadenhall.

Mister Sox completed the treble with an impressive success in the Tuffa Boots Supports The NHC Handicap under Sean Kirrane.

Reigning Profit had been knocking on the door of late and finally got his just reward. The Ruth Carr-trained gelding had to overcome a slow start but stretched clear in the closing stages to score in good style under James Sullivan.

This was his third win at Pontefract and it would be no surprise to see him back to bid for further glory in the coming months.

The National Horseracing College Handicap over one mile, two furlongs was won by It’s A Love Thing.

Sam England’s representative came into the race in great form, on the back of two wins and two runner-up efforts in his last four runs and he continued in the same vein under a good front-running ride from Oisin Orr.

There was a local winner of the finale as Anifica’s Beauty, trained by Peter Winks in Worsbrough, went one better than when second at Southwell 10 days earlier.

Jason Hart always had the mare in pole position and they held off all comers to score.

The next meeting at Pontefract is Music Night on Friday, May 23 when top tribute band The Fillers will perform after racing. Tickets are currently on sale via the website (pontefract-races.co.uk).