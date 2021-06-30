Eight Wakefield gymnasts chosen for world championships

Gymnasts in action at Wakefield Gym Club

Current World Age Group Champions Joseph Hill and Cheri-May Cunningham will be in the thick of it having to defend their title against some of the best countries out there, including Russia and Israel.

They have progressed two age groups since their win in 2018, hugely increasing their difficulty, but they cannot wait to show their new skills on the world stage after over a year of no competitions.

Wakefield’s 13-19 men’s pair Sam Reynolds and Farhad Nasimi are one of the best in the world at the moment and after a tough year these hard working gymnasts have increased their difficulty to match the best in the field to fight for a medal.

Farhad is known for his stylish one arm work, which he hopes can shine through on the world stage.

Finally, the men’s group of Ryan Bradley, Alex Hamer, Tom Smart and Jack McIntyre will be competing for their country for the very first time.

It is always a nervous time competing in a first international event for your country, but for these four young Wakefield gymnasts they have set about this huge task with great spirit and determination to be able to mix it with the best in the world to fight for a medal.

Wakefield Gym Club’s Craig Lowther is proud of all the GB selections and equally pleased that one of the club’s own will be part of the national coaching team for the event.

He said: “It is with great pride that one of our own coaches, Alexandra Howden, has been selected as a coach for the British team. Anyone who knows Alex or has seen her in the gym will know she is a superb and dedicated coach and this call-up is a just reward for the passion she puts into her work.

“Our team have still been helped out by head coach Beth Miller, who is still currently on maternity leave but has been popping in to cast an eye over routines.

“A special mention to Amy Laycock, John Green and Zoe Addison who have been in the background as great support to coach Alex during this preparation.

“It has been an ever challenging year with Covid and for these gymnasts to achieve what they have is a real testament to their hard work and talent for their selection.

“All from Wakefield Gym Club, both acrobatics and tumbling, wish our kids and the whole team all the best at these championships.”