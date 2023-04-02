Emily England-Hall leads way for City of Wakefield Swimming Club in Yorkshire Championships

The Yorkshire Swimming Championships at Ponds Forge, Sheffield, and the John Charles Centre, in Leeds, saw 30 competitors from the Wakefield club take part.

Challenging qualifying times were achieved in order to take part and the swimmers competed in 151 events over the three weekends of the event, taking on the best in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thirty six swimmers won a place in the final in their events and Emily England-Hall led the way with four medals, including golds in the 50m freestyle and 200m freestyle.

City of Wakefield swimmers that qualified and swam in the Yorkshire Swimming Championships.

Results for City of Wakefield swimmers:

Jessica Hampshire: 9th, 100m backstroke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily England-Hall: 1st, 200m freestyle; 1st, 50m freestyle; 3rd, 400m freestyle; 3rd, 200m backstroke ; 4th, 100m freestyle; 5th, 100m backstroke; 6th 200m IM; 7th, 50m backstroke; 8th, 50m butterffly.

Eleanor Bridgman: 6th, 400m freestyle.

Thomas Raddings has been awarded the International Swimmer of the Year and Athlete of the Year for the Special Olympics.

Will Byram: 5th, 50m butterfly; 9th, 50m breastroke; 10th, 100m breaststroke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Smith: 7th 200m freestyle; 8th, 50m freestyle.

Emilia Keefe: 5th 200m breaststroke; 6thm 100m breaststroke.

Ethan Marsh: 10th, 200m breaststroke.

Hannah Smith: 5th, 100m butterfly; 6th, 200m butterfly; 6th, 50m butterfly; 7th, 200m freestyle; 7th, 200m backstroke; 7th, 50m backstroke; 10th, 100m freestyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raygen Parkin: 6th, 100m breaststroke; 7th, 50m breaststroke.

Grace Blair: 8th, 400m IM.

Jessie Booth: 9th, 400m IM.

Daisy Ball: 10th, 200m butterfly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faye Harper: 10th, 50m backstroke.

Beth Jordan: 5th, 50m backstroke.

Ella Burnett: 6th, 50m butterfly.

Naomi Broadley: 10th, 50m backstroke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15/16 girls freestyle relay team: 9th.

Daisy Ball, Eleanor Bridgman, Hannah Smith and Jessie Booth finaled in the 13/14-year-old relay event.

City of Wakefield’s Thomas Raddings, meanwhile, has been awarded the International Swimmer of the Year and Athlete of the Year for the Special Olympics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coaching team at the City of Wakefield Swimming Club has seen two new appointments in recent months, with Terry Raddings and Martin Wilson joining.

Both coaches bring a wealth of knowledge and are Level 2 qualified and will bring support across the swimming squads for director of coaching Harvey Williamson and head coach Rob Taylor.