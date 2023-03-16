Rodillians Runners in record breaking form across Yorkshire and beyond

At the Temple Newsam Ten, Mike Garnham finished fifth in his section and set a club category record with a time of 1hr, 38m.

Kris Weston came home in 1hr, 28 followed by Beth Gripton and Nicola Jones both on 1hr, 30m and Jon Vaile, Jo-Anne Langley and Laura Bell all marking 1hr, 44m.

Beth Gripton continued her fine start to the season by setting a new club record at the Dewsbury 10K with 43:24.

Rodillians runners at the Dewsbury 10k event.

Similarly Kris Weston also smashed his PB at the event with a time of 44:24 while Matthew Stephenson produced an improved 58:07.

Rodillians had seven runners in the tough Liversedge Half Marathon, which saw Eddy Lowe first home in 1hr, 29m, closely followed by Phil Clarke (1hr, 37) and Kris Weston (1hr, 48).

Beth was first female back again in 1hr, 48m followed by Matt Lloyd (2hrs 4m) and Jon Vaile and Claire Telford in 2hrs, 15 and 2hrs, 20m respectively.

Further afield, at the North Lincolnshire Half Marathon Eddy Lowe set a new PB and an excellent club record of 1hr 23m and not to be outdone Phil Clarke set an equally-impressive age category record of 1hr, 31.

Rodillians runners who performed well at the Liversedge Half Marathon.

On the same day down in Cambridge, Matthew Stephenson ran 2hrs, 9m in the Half Marathon there.

Rodillians had a successful visit to the Selby parkrun with the ladies taking the first three places, led by Claire Telford winning her first parkrun, followed by Laura Bell and Hayley Hartley, who also achieved personal bests.

In the men’s run, Phil Clarke, Gary Colley and new member Paul Brennan all finished in the top dozen and Mike Garnham added a first in category to his name.

Over at the York parkrun, another new member Con Burdekin set a PB and club age record with 19:56 while Eddy Lowe's outstanding start to the season continued as he bettered his own club record and parkrun PB with 18:26 at Rothwell.

Alongside this, club founder Ron Needham has officiated at both the Northern and National Cross Country Championships.

Membership continues to increase with Gary Hartley, Anne Senior, Tracy Collinson and Viki Fisher joining the club and with runners already entered in races in Leeds, Manchester, London, Lisbon and Paris, it promises to be another busy season.