Young Wakefield Harriers athletes impress at second Thornes Park indoor meeting

The event was attended by Councillor Michael Graham, who was able to meet some of the young athletes who put on a good show.

Ethan Ford continued his record breaking form, with a new U11 boys long jump club record of 4.60m – a massive improvement on his previous record of 4.31m set last month.

He was also just outside his recent 50m record with another excellent time of 7.4s while Louie Burnell also recorded a speedy 7.9s in the U11B 50m.

Wakefield Harriers athletes are pictured with Councillor Michael Graham and club chairman Chris Bedford at the second Thornes Park indoor meeting.

In the U13 girls age group Romy Fagan once again equalled the club 50m record of 7.5 secs and also enjoyed a good long jump victory with a leap of 4.42m.

Doing equally well, Joshua Akintolu equalled the U15 boys 50m club Record with 6.9 secs, as well as recording a long jump PB of 5.46m, while his older brother Daniel recorded a long jump PB of 5.91m.

As the reigning UK and European Indoor 3000m champion, Harriers runner Amy-Eloise Markovc was one of the favourites to win the 3000m at the UK Athletics Indoor Championships at Birmingham.

However, she needed to get the qualifying time for the forthcoming European Indoor Championships in Istanbul, Turkey, and so was compelled to set the pace from the gun, ahead of a high quality field.

She led until the last 800m, but could not raise her pace in the closing stages and finally finished fourth in 9:00.87.

Leonie Ashmeade was also competing in the championships and did well to reach the final of the 60m. She finished in seventh place in 7.46s, after running 7.45s in the semi-final.At the British Masters AF Track & Field Indoor Championships at the EIS, in Sheffield, there were several Wakefield Harriers competing, with six medals won.

Amanda Potter won three of them when second in the F35 60m in 8.32s, second in the 200m in 26.46s and third in the 400m in 62.65s.

Matthew Fawson won gold in the M40 3000m walk in 20:35.23 and Stephen Thorpe won two bronze medals as he was third in the M45 long jump (4.73m) and third in the triple jump (9.63m).

Also doing well was Richard Higson-Blythe, who was fifth in the M45 60m in 7.99s, after running 7.89s in the heats.

He was also fourth in the long jump with 4.69m.

Mark Bostock competed in the Armagh International 5Km Road Race in Northern Ireland, and finished 58th in a top class field, which included several international athletes.

His time was a new road 5km club record of 14 minutes and 19 seconds, beating his previous record set last year by seven seconds.

There were a few young Harriers competing at the English National Cross Country Championships at Bolesworth Castle, near Chester, and they all did well.

