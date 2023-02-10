The highlight was another new U11 boys club 60m record of 8.86 seconds from Ethan Ford, beating the previous record he set last month by 7/100ths of a second.

He also had a clear win in the 600m in a fine new PB of 1:52.79.

U13 girl Romy Fagan also had a good day, winning the 60m in 8.79s, and finishing second in the 200m in 29.27s.

Wakefield Harriers' ladies cross country team (from left): Natalie-Jade Harris, Angela Dales, Helen Beck and Charlotte Knowles.

There was a good turnout of young athletes for the first indoor athletics meeting to be held at Thornes Park Stadium since the fire.

This time it was Ethan Ford who was on fire, setting what must be a new club record for the number of club records set in one day.

He broke the U11B long jump record twice, leaving the new record standing at a superb 4.31m, beating the previous record of 4.20m set by Joel Moverley in 2014.

He also broke the U11B 50m record twice, finishing with the excellent new record of 7.3 secs and Louie Burnell also beat the old record twice with his 7.9 secs.

In the U13G age group Romy Fagan equalled the club 50m record of 7.5 secs.Harriers runner Leonie Ashmeade, meanwhile, has been selected to represent England in the 60m at Reykjavik Games.

This is one of Iceland’s largest sporting events, with nearly 2,000 competitors from more than 40 countries around the world participating in 15 sports and England are sending an athletics team.

At the Northern Cross Country Championships at Blackburn the senior ladies team did well to finish 15th.

Charlotte Knowles had a fine run to finish 42nd and she was well supported by team captain Helen Beck in 68th, Angela Dales in 113th and Natalie-Jade Harris 162nd.

Suzie Brooke did well to finish 37th in the junior women's race and also having good runs in the U15 girls event were Evie Tunney in 54th and Ava Walsh in 79th.

At the Northern Indoor U15 and U13 Track & Field Championships at the English Institute of Sport, in Sheffield, there were some tremendous performances from the young Harriers taking part, with six medals won in the field events.

In the U13 girls age group Lily Keeler came away with three medals and three new PBs.

She finished second in the shot with a throw of 7.99m, second in the high jump with 1.30m and third in the long jump with 3.99m.

In the U15 boys age group Joshua Akintolu won two silver medals, with two new PBs. He came second in the high jump, clearing 1.76m, and also finished second in the long jump with 5.14m.

Another silver medal was won by Amy Gleghorn in the U15 girls long jump, with a leap of 4.12m.

Conditions were good for the Dewsbury 10Km road race and there were some good times recorded by Harriers runners.

Ben Butler finished 14th overall and he was first home in the M40 category in 32:03, very close to his PB.

There were also fine runs from Ashley Crow in 34:06, Mark Mills 34:22, Andrew Teasdale 35:05, Sam Rogers 36:29, Craig Davidson 36:52, M50 Darren Hewitt 37:03, M50 Philip Ambler 37:39 and Thomas Sellers 37:56.

Helen Beck was Harriers’ first lady home in a new PB of 38:37, a time that moves her up to 19th in the club all-time list.