Leonie Ashmeade led the way by winning two medals, including a silver in the senior women's 60m in an excellent new personal best time of 7.44 seconds, after running 7.48s in the heats.

Her time is just 2/100ths of a second slower than the club record held by Olympian Emily Freeman since 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leonie also won a bronze medal in the 200m in a time of 24.54s.

Wakefield Harriers distance runner Daniel Franks had a great run in the Brass Monkey Half Marathon.

Several other athletes were just out of the medals and had top six finishes.

Ella Bickerdyke finished sixth in the U17 women’s 60m in a new PB of 7.96s and fifth in the 200m in 26.46s, after running 26.17s in her semi-final.

Thomas Wood was sixth in the senior men’s 200m in 22.68s, after running a fine new PB of 22.02s in his semi-final.

Alexander Bostwick finished fourth in the U20 men’s 400m in 52.55s, after running a PB of 52.24s in his semi-final.

Last year's winner Mark Bostock was not at his best, after a recent injury, but still did well to finish fourth in the 3000m in 8m 40.97s.

Erin Hunt was fifth in the U20 women’s pole vault with a leap of 2.50m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Brass Monkey Half Marathon near York there was a great run from the in-form Daniel Franks, finishing eighth.

His time of 69:17 was the fastest by a Harrier for 11 years, and it moves him up to seventh in the club all-time half marathon list.

Ben Butler also had a good run with a time of 73:06, finishing 44th out of the large field of nearly 1700 runners and Andrew Teasdale recorded a fine new PB of 79:25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the latest South Yorkshire Indoor Open meeting at Sheffield, there were quite a few young Harriers competing, with some good performances.

The highlight was another new U11 Boys Club 60m record of 8.86 seconds from Ethan Ford, beating the previous record he set last month by 7/100ths of a second.

He also had a clear win in the 600m in a fine new PB of 1m 52.79s.