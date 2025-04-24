Featherstone Rovers Foundation announces partnership with Mears Foundation to support underserved communities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Featherstone Rovers Foundation, the registered charity affiliated with professional Rugby League Club Featherstone Rovers RLFC, is proud to announce a new partnership with Mears Foundation, the charitable arm of Mears Group, a leading provider of services to the housing sector, to enhance opportunities and support for underserved communities in the region.

The Foundation harnesses the power of sport and the reputation of Featherstone Rovers RLFC to equip communities with the skills needed to lead fulfilled, healthy, and active lifestyles. Last year alone, the Foundation engaged with more than 20,000 people across the Wakefield District and beyond. Its mission is to inspire and motivate individuals to create positive change through various programmes and activities.

As part of this partnership, the Foundation will deliver the ‘Rovers on the Road – Enriching Lives Beyond Borders’ project. This initiative aims to improve overall well-being, both physically and mentally, by providing positive physical activity and multi-sports opportunities for underserved communities currently residing in temporary accommodation within the Yorkshire and Humber region.

Featherstone Rovers Foundation will facilitate the project while working closely with Mears Foundation, who have provided a grant towards the cost of the project. The initiative will provide free-of-charge physical activity and multi-sport sessions to promote inclusion, fitness, and social engagement.

Additionally, the project will feature celebration events, including an invitation to a Featherstone Rovers home game and an opportunity to train like a professional athlete at the Millennium Stadium. This experience will allow participants to deepen their engagement with sport and enjoy the thrill of a live sporting event.

Mears Group has also gone a step further through its employee volunteering programme, which enables staff to support local projects with up to 16 hours of volunteering per year. Mears employees have been actively involved in Foundation activities, including supporting lunch clubs to tackle social isolation, running sessions for families with preschool-age children, and even refurbishing the community changing rooms. These efforts ensure that young Rugby League enthusiasts have a welcoming environment when participating in school and national finals, often hosted at the iconic Post Office Road ground.

Amy Hardman, Head of Featherstone Rovers Foundation, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are delighted to be working with Mears-Group on this exciting initiative. At Featherstone Rovers Foundation, we are committed to making a positive difference in the lives of individuals and families in our community. Through this partnership, we are able to provide access to sport and physical activity that is having an overwhelmingly positive effect on the mental health of people taking part. Additionally, Mears' volunteering programme has been invaluable in supporting our wider community initiatives, allowing their employees to make a real impact through hands on involvement in our projects.”

Mears Partnership Team, Sophie Hepworth and Jade Raybould said: “Mears Group is very grateful for the opportunities that Featherstone Rovers has provided. The “Rovers on the Road” project is a great benefit to our service users, ensuring they have access to physical fitness while also supporting their mental health and wellbeing. Mears staff have really enjoyed using their volunteering hours with Featherstone Rovers to support their local initiatives, and we look forward to developing our growing relationship even further throughout 2025.”

Mears shares this commitment to social value and community development, and through this collaboration, both organisations aim to create lasting, positive change.

For more information on this partnership and upcoming initiatives, please contact Featherstone Rovers Foundation at [email protected] or visit www.featherstoneroversfoundation.org