Featherstone weightlifters earn medals in Northern competition

In the girls under 12s section Erin Norton was the first Featherstone lifter out onto the platform. Competing in the girls 40kg class, she produced six out of six successful lifts.

Erin showed top technique on the day and she achieved personal bests in both the snatch and clean and jerk lifts to secure a silver medal in her first competition.

Second to lift was Chloe Hutchinson in the girls under 12s 76kg group and she completed five out of six lifts, producing some amazing lifting on the day to take gold.

In the boys under 10s Deacon Rafferty had a superb day, lifting in the 35kg group in his first-ever competition.

He successfully lifted six out of six, producing personal bests in both snatch and clean and jerk lifts to secure a highly encouraging silver medal.

In the boys under 12s the “Thompson lads” had a fantastic day on the platform.

First up was Kain in the boys 59kg group, producing six out of six lifts and again showing fantastic technique on the day as he came up with personal bests in both snatch and clean and jerk on his way to securing a gold medal.

Older brother Robert Thompson competed in the boys 71kg class and was another to complete all six of his lifts.

He pulled out a massive 5kg jump to his previous personal best total and joined his brother in bringing home a gold medal.

The Featherstone club would like to say a big thank you to Morley Glass who sponsored the children on the day and continue to support the club to allow the youth team to compete.

Featrherstone Weightlifting Club is a non-profit local club for adults aged 18 and over plus and children from the age of eight.

The club is temporarily training from Featherstone Community Centre while building works are completed in their gym.