Featherstone weightlifters enjoy national youth success

Golden Lift: Featherstone weightlifter Lilly Rose Tepper Girls competes in the 45kg group at the British Age Groups.

Lilly Rose Tepper, from Featherstone Academy, took pride of place with a series of impressive lifts that earned her a gold medal in the girls’ 45kg group.

Along the way Lilly Rose achieved a new competition personal best in both her snatch and clean and jerk weightlifting disciplines.

Chloe Hutchinson, also from Featherstone Academy, competed in the girls’ 64kg group and took a silver medal after matching her personal competition best.

Silver LIFT: Featherstone weightlifter Chloe Hutchinson competes in the girls 64kg group at the British Age Groups Championships.

Both the girls were coached on the day by Aaron Hutchinson.

The Featherstone club would like to thank Morley Glass, who sponsored the girls, helping them to achieve their excellent performances.

Featherstone Weightlifting Club’s youth development run training sessions for all levels on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday, from 4.30-6pm and for the senior weightlifters there are adult sessions from 6-9pm.