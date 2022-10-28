Chloe, aged 12, was the only junior lifting in the women’s group and was up against some great women lifters.

The club was not expecting her to be placed, but knew it would give her a great opportunity to get some valuable experience lifting in the Yorkshire Open before the British Championships later in the year.

Chloe, however, was outstanding, completing six out of six successful lifts and managing a personal best of 35kg on her final snatch when she made the lift look easy.

She then completed a 45kg clean and jerk lift, which was also a new competition personal best to give her the bronze medal and a new competition best total.

After this fantastic the success on the day and with the continued hard work Chloe puts into her training, he coach Sharon Tepper is now expecting great results in the British Championships later in the year.

Sharon said big thanks were duet to Morley Glass who sponsor Chloe to help with competition and training costs, which allow her the opportunity to represent Featherstone Weightlifting Club in the major competitions.

For anyone interested in having a go at weightlfting from the ages of 8 to 80 plus the club can be contacted through their Facebook page.