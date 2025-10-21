Fine runs from Harriers starlets in Cross Country Relays

Wakefield Harriers had a good turnout of young athletes competing in the Northern Athletics Cross Country Relays at Graves Park, Sheffield, last weekend.

The U17s ladies team of Bella Tutt, Silvie Ellis and Maddison Snell finished 14th overall out of 30 teams, with Bella posting the second fastest time of the day in the age group.

The U15s boys A team of Thomas Hastings, Harry Tolson and Sydney Swan secured the club’s highest finish in fourth place, backed up by the B team of James Smith, Harry Beck and Will Backhouse in 27th out of 33 teams.

Thomas Hastings received the medal for the fastest U15s boy of the day over the 2.2k circuit, after clocking 6:31.

Wakefield Harriers' juniors were in great form at Sheffield.

In the U13s boys age group, the A team of Henry McFarlane, Tommy Rudd, and William Thornton had a strong finish in sixth place, with the B team of Lochlan Ruddock, Oliver Hastings and George Beevor placing 29th out of 47 starting teams.

Anya Hardcastle, Niamh Sykes and Erin Mallet made their debuts in the event and and did well to finish 18th out of the 32 starting teams.

The Junior Jets were represented in the U11s boys age group with Sedric Swan, Ned Jackson and Ronnie Dobson doing well to finish in 27th place out of 38 teams to make the start line.

For more information about Wakefield Harriers visit the website at www.wakefield-harriers.co.uk